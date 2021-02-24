Lift For Life boys make history by rallying past DuBourg for first district crown

"It lit a fire under us," senior guard Rico Singleton said. "It made us want to bring one home, too."

Grissom took charge down the stretch to rally his team from a 22-16 deficit with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left. He triggered a closing 7-0 run with a key 3-pointer that chopped the deficit to 22-19. He followed with a driving layup to get his team to within one.

Junior forward Jeremiah Foster then muscled in a short jumper for a 23-22 cushion with 3:01 remaining.

The Hawks defense took over from there by blanking the hosts down the stretch.

DuBourg (6-8) was held without a point after junior forward Dampier Evans scored on a driving layup to put the Cavaliers up 22-16 just more than two minutes into the final period.

Grissom managed just five points in the contest — but they came in a 56-second outburst that helped turn the tide.

"I had to do it," Grissom said. "We worked so hard all year. It wouldn't be right if we didn't come out on top."

The district title provided an emotional moment for Life For Life coach Torrey Davie Sr., who picked up his first plaque in 21 years of coaching on all levels, including 13 seasons as an assistant at Beaumont.