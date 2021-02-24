Lift For Life boys make history by rallying past DuBourg for first district crown

Odis Grissom had never seen such revelry.
The Lift For Life sophomore guard watched with glee as the Hawks girls basketball team captured the school's first district title of any type with a win late Wednesday afternoon.
He especially enjoyed the on-court celebration.
"I thought, 'That looks like fun,' " Grissom said. "I want to do that."
Just more than three hours later, Grissom and his teammates were hoisting a trophy of their own after a hard-fought 23-22 win over Bishop DuBourg in the Class 3 District 4 boys basketball championship at DuBourg.
The Hawks (7-7) will face either Arcadia Valley (9-8) or Kingston (9-12) in a sectional contest Tuesday, most likely at Lift For Life.
Life For Life, located in downtown St. Louis, has been playing basketball on the varsity level since 2008. It enjoyed very little postseason success in any sport — until Wednesday.
"Biggest day for us ever," Lift For Life athletics director Chandra Palmer proclaimed.
Time to party up on South Broadway, where the school is located.
"This is the biggest thing ever for us," Grissom said.
The Hawks boys team was inspired by the girls squad, which beat St. Pius 52-32 in the championship game that ended around 5:30 p.m.
"It lit a fire under us," senior guard Rico Singleton said. "It made us want to bring one home, too."
Grissom took charge down the stretch to rally his team from a 22-16 deficit with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left. He triggered a closing 7-0 run with a key 3-pointer that chopped the deficit to 22-19. He followed with a driving layup to get his team to within one.
Junior forward Jeremiah Foster then muscled in a short jumper for a 23-22 cushion with 3:01 remaining.
The Hawks defense took over from there by blanking the hosts down the stretch.
DuBourg (6-8) was held without a point after junior forward Dampier Evans scored on a driving layup to put the Cavaliers up 22-16 just more than two minutes into the final period.
Grissom managed just five points in the contest — but they came in a 56-second outburst that helped turn the tide.
"I had to do it," Grissom said. "We worked so hard all year. It wouldn't be right if we didn't come out on top."
The district title provided an emotional moment for Life For Life coach Torrey Davie Sr., who picked up his first plaque in 21 years of coaching on all levels, including 13 seasons as an assistant at Beaumont.
"I'm so happy," Davie said "I told them at halftime that even though the shots weren't falling, if you continue to play defense we'll be just where we want to be."
The Hawks lost 13 players from last year's team, according to Davie. They dropped their first four games but never wavered from the game plan.
"There were times where we could have given up," said Singleton, who had a team-high seven points. "We showed we have a little more fight in us."
Life For Life missed 13 of its first 14 shots and managed just two points over the opening 12:02. But it trailed just 11-9 at the break thanks to some lock-down defense.
Singleton hit a big triple at the beginning of the second half and Foster added a basket to give the Hawks their first lead 14-11.
The teams traded defensive stops the rest of the way before baskets by Evans and Eddie Weekly pushed the DuBourg advantage to 22-16.
"There's no feeling like this," Grissom said.
The Cavaliers missed an uncontested slam dunk and back-to-back free throws in the final 119 seconds.
"Things that we normally do right just didn't happen for us," DuBourg coach LaDon Champagnie said. "The ball just didn't go in the hole today."