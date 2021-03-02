Lift For Life cranks up the offense in sectional win over Arcadia Valley

"It was a win, wasn't it," was one of Byas' remarks to those who complained.

Lift For Life showed it can successfully play at any tempo Tuesday.

It used a 22-1 run over the first 5 minutes and 41 seconds of the second quarter to essentially put the game away early.

The Hawks scored 24 points in that eight-minute stretch, a total that would make most NBA teams proud. They needed just 6:09 to score more points than they did the entire 32 minutes on Feb. 24.

"You get out early, you can end the game early," said Grissom, who tallied a team-high 20 points. "That's what we were trying to do."

It worked.

The Hawks pushed their lead to 25 in the opening half and stretched it to as much as 33 in the second half before coasting home with a running clock.

Senior Rico Singleton added 12 points to the winning attack. His brother, junior Reshad Singleton, chipped in with 11. Byas, who stands 6-foot-2, added eight points and eight rebounds. He was particularly hot in the early going, scoring six of his team's first 20 points, including back-to-back baskets late in the opening period that put the hosts ahead to stay 16-12.