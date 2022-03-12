Lift for Life falls short of repeat trip to the semifinals

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Torrey Davie has seen numerous senior classes depart locker rooms on the final day of the season and has felt a little bit of himself leave with them.

But this one was special for the Lift for Life coach.

"This senior class means everything to me," Davie said. "I've had some of them since middle school. This was a very personal class. They were great. They're always upbeat and positive. They play really hard and really smart."

On Saturday afternoon, the Hawks' hunt for a return trip to the semifinal round came to an end with a 59-46 loss to New Madrid County Central in the Class 4 quarterfinal round at Jefferson College.

New Madrid County Central (20-7) will make its first semifinal appearance since 2015 and face Vashon (25-4) at 6 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena.

"It's a little bittersweet," New Madrid County Central coach Lennis McFerren said. "At the end of the game, we missed all those free throws to finish it off. I'm glad we got an opportunity to get to the (semifinals), so it's got a little bittersweet taste to it."

The senior class for Lift for Life put the Hawks on the map with a fourth-place finish in Class 3 last year and consecutive district and sectional titles. Davie told the underclassmen that this senior class, a class that included his son, Torrey Davie, set the standard for the next class.

"It doesn't get any easier," coach Davie said. "Next season begins tomorrow because the expectations will be even higher for them. The potential is there to be in this position again as long as we work hard enough."

Lift for Life (19-10) was bumped up to Class 4 before the season due to the MSHSAA's "success factor" for non-public and charter schools and faced off against the Eagles for the first time in program history.

Lift for Life struggled early against the full-court press shown by New Madrid County Central. In the first quarter, the Hawks turned the ball over eight times.

Couple that with two of their starters getting into foul trouble early and the Hawks were behind the eight ball early.

"We like to play fast anyway, we just didn't make the right reads," Davie said. "We may have been a little more timid, but again, our lineup was off because two starters weren't in the lineup. That was the first game we played against that kind of pressure without those two guys in. We tried to find a way to get them in and get a groove, but again the foul calls, it was hard to get back in it early."

To end a nightmarish first half, Lift for Life missed its final 10 shots of the half and only mustered 12 points, its lowest first-half output of the season.

Lift for Life was able to find some traction offensively in the second half, cutting a 20-point deficit to as little as 13, but foul troubles continued to mount for the Hawks.

"Those are things that we've been through the whole season, you can't change the foul calls, just got to adjust," Davie said.

Lift for Life had four of its starters foul out of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

New Madrid County Central had one of its starters foul out of the game as 57 total team fouls were called.

"It almost devolved into 'fisticuffs,'" McFerren said. "Both teams were hacking, they weren't playing any defense. My hat's to those officials because I couldn't have called a game like that We're fortunate that we came out on top."

Shamar Williamson led the Eagles with 15 points, while Lift for Life's Stevie Winston led the Hawks with 15 points.

Winston also pulled down 11 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season.

After falling to Vashon in the Class 4 quarterfinal round last year, McFerren knows what awaits his team next week.

"Vashon is a tough team that's so well-coached," McFerren said. "I remember last year we played them and they had 20 point lead before we even opened our eyes. It'll be tough, but we glad we got the opportunity to play them in the semifinal round."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.