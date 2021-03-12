Lift for Life falls to juggernaut Hartsville in Class 3 boys state semifinal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dennis Olds soaked it all in.
The wide-eyed Lift for Life freshman point guard stepped on to the biggest high school stage the state could offer Friday afternoon when his Hawks took on Hartville in a Class 3 boys basketball semifinal at Missouri State University's Hammons Student Center.
But the Hawks ran into a buzzsaw, falling behind big in the first half as the unbeaten Eagles won 58-21.
“It was very exciting,” Olds said. “The crowd was loud. Now we know how it feels.”
Hartville (30-0) advanced to take on Monroe City (27-2) for the Class 3 championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at Missouri State's JQH Arena. The Eagles, who have won 41 successive games, won the Class 2 title last season.
“So far, so good. We'll see what happens (Saturday),” Hartville coach Brett Reed said. “We really tried to boost our schedule this year to prepare us to play in a higher class and I think that paid dividends (Friday).”
In its first state semifinal appearance in school history, Lift for Life (11-12) shot just 27.3 percent from the floor (9 for 33), including just 1 for 14 from 3-point range.
“You can definitely tell the experience factor and you could tell they were state champs and why they were undefeated,” Hawks coach Torrey Davie said. “We feel like they were the better team on the court. We struggled a little bit with the environment and lost our patience a little bit.”
Things started relatively well for Lift for Life.
After the Eagles scored a pair of baskets to start the game, Jeremiah Foster answered with two consecutive buckets of his own to tie the game 4-4.
But Hartville scored the final 10 points of the first quarter to lead 14-4. Included in that run was two baskets in the final six seconds, including a buzzer-beating jumper by Brady Ward off an inbounds pass with 0.6 seconds left after a Hawks turnover.
“We kind of missed some defensive assignments towards the end of the first quarter, so that was kind of rough for us,” Davie said. “It definitely gave them a lot of confidence and momentum, something we were struggling with.”
The second quarter belonged to Eagles senior guard Braden Branstetter as he personally outscored the Hawks 15-4, including a trio of 3-pointers.
“I was pretty confident,” Branstetter said. “I feel like I always shoot pretty good here. We've actually had a lot of games here. More than our own home games.
Branstetter scored a game-high 25 points, almost twice his season average, while Hartville's leading scorer Ryce Piper was held to just four points on free throws, which is well below his 18.1 point-per-game season average.
“Ryce was in foul trouble, so he didn't get to play his normal amount of minutes,” Reed said. “Braden just continues to do what he does. He's made big shots for us all year.”
After Branstetter knocked down a 3-pointer to complete the Eagles' 13-0 run, Tevon Wiley knocked down a jumper to break a 6 minute and 8 second scoring drought for Lift for Life.
The Hawks, though, only scored four more points in the quarter and trailed 35-9 at halftime. Even with a big deficit, they kept their heads up in the locker room.
“I just told the team don't give up and keep fighting,” Davie said. “And see if we could cut the lead in half.”
Hartville outscored Lift for Life in the final two quarters, but just 12-7 and 11-5, respectively, so the Hawks minimized the damage in the second half.
The focus for Lift for Life now shifts to Saturday's 10 a.m. third-place game at JQH Arena. That contest against Summit Christian (21-5) offers the Hawks a chance to still end their historic season on a winning note.
“We came down to win a state title, but I told the guys (Thursday) in practice we earned the right to end the season on our terms,” Davie said. “Getting beat like that could have an effect on a young, inexperienced team, but we wanted to make sure they understand the bigger picture that there is a game (Saturday) and they're not just playing for (Saturday) but playing for the future.”