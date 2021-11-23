Lift for Life storms back for tournament victory against Mount Vernon

"After the (semifinal) run we grew as a team," Grissom said. "Our chemistry and everything from then, that helped through those pressure moments."

When Mount Vernon (1-1) called its final timeout, Grissom had a chance to breathe before sinking the go-ahead free throw.

Grissom finished with a team-high 18 points. Lajuan Johnson added 13 points and ripped down seven boards and Anthony Caldwell Jr. scored 10 points off the bench.

The Hawks suffered through foul trouble and shooting woes in the first half, shooting under 30 percent as a team from the field as they were saddled with 13 fouls.

But that didn't stop Lift for Life from cranking up the pressure.

"We're going to continue to press, but it may look different and you'll have to pick and choose where you press with certain lineups, but we have to maintain our aggression," Davie said. "That goes along with our mentality."

The constant pressure ended up catching up to the Rams in the second half.

The Rams coughed the ball up 27 times, 15 in the second half.