Lift for Life surges past Thayer to make first state semifinal in program history

"They have a great ball club with probably the best guard we've seen all year," Davie said. "We did everything we could against him and he still scored 34 points on us."

Wiley, who sparked the run with three consecutive steals in the fourth quarter, asked his coaches for the assignment to guard Andrews.

"I asked the coach to let me guard him," Wiley said. "I know I can contribute to the team on defense. That's my heart. Defense is what I do."

Senior Rico Singleton led the Hawks with 23 points. The 6-foot guard said he was down on himself going into the fourth quarter but Davie's timeout and a quick message from teammate senior Alexander Byas helped get his mind in order.

"He told me to calm down and take a deep breath," Singleton said. "Give it my all, win lose or draw, no matter what, give it everything."

Singleton went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help seal the deal.

All throughout the playoffs, Davie hadn't looked at the schedule and now that he has one more week with his team, that routine isn't about to change.