Lift for Life surges past Thayer to make first state semifinal in program history

THAYER — It hasn't quite sunk in yet for Torrey Davie.
The Lift for Life boys basketball coach told his players during a winless start that they could make it to the state semifinals.
Davie had the faith in his team then. When a trip to the semifinal round materialized for the first time in program history Friday, he struggled to put into words all the emotions he felt.
"I can't believe it," Davie said. "It's a feeling I can't describe."
Lift for Life soared past Thayer 62-54 in a Class 3 quarterfinal game at Thayer High School to continue the best season in program history.
The Hawks won their first district title last week and keep making history with each victory.
"It feels great," Lift for Life senior Tevon Wiley said. "I get to play with my brothers again and make more history at Lift for Life."
Lift for Life (11-11) advanced to face off against unbeaten Hartville (29-0) in a Class 3 semifinal at 2 p.m. March 12 at Missouri State University's Hammons Student Center in Springfield.
The Hawks handed Thayer (24-2) its only loss of the season to a Missouri team. Thayer's lone loss before Friday came at the hands of Viola out of Arkansas early in the season.
With Lift for Life trailing 40-37 with a little more than six minutes to go and after a rushed possession that resulted in a turnover, Davie called a timeout and gathered his team around him.
There was no fire or brimstone rage from the Hawks' coach.
He just smiled and gave his team a gentle reminder — not unlike when the Hawks started the season 0-4.
"I told them that we've been there before," Davie said. "We've played one of the tougher schedules in St. Louis. We've overcome it before. Just calm down."
After that message, Lift for Life went on a victorious run.
Four successive steals by Lift for Life turned into seven points and a 44-40 lead.
The run continued as the Hawks continued to pressure and bother Thayer in the fourth quarter. The Hawks outscored Thayer 25-14 over the final six minutes of the game.
"(Their pressure) bothered us and sped us up some," Thayer coach Matt Pitts said. "It really forced us to play out of character. They're good at what they do."
Thayer junior guard Jordan Andrews was a thorn in the Hawks' side all game long, pouring in a game-high 34 points on 7-for-12 shooting.
But in the fourth quarter, he was limited to 10 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer with the result already in hand.
"They have a great ball club with probably the best guard we've seen all year," Davie said. "We did everything we could against him and he still scored 34 points on us."
Wiley, who sparked the run with three consecutive steals in the fourth quarter, asked his coaches for the assignment to guard Andrews.
"I asked the coach to let me guard him," Wiley said. "I know I can contribute to the team on defense. That's my heart. Defense is what I do."
Senior Rico Singleton led the Hawks with 23 points. The 6-foot guard said he was down on himself going into the fourth quarter but Davie's timeout and a quick message from teammate senior Alexander Byas helped get his mind in order.
"He told me to calm down and take a deep breath," Singleton said. "Give it my all, win lose or draw, no matter what, give it everything."
Singleton went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help seal the deal.
All throughout the playoffs, Davie hadn't looked at the schedule and now that he has one more week with his team, that routine isn't about to change.
"I've taken it one game at a time, and it's worked for me," Davie said. "I don't know who we'll play, where we'll play, or when we'll play on purpose. I knew that we played at Thayer (on Friday). I'll find out when I get on the bus."