Lift For Life wins rubber match with Miller Career, advances to first district championship

Davie called timeout and drew up what he wanted the Hawks to run.

When it wasn’t there, Singleton took matters into his own hands.

“He made a play,” Davie said.

Singleton finished with 12 points and six other Hawks scored at least six. This time of year every point, every rebound, every possession matters. Davie was pleased with how his team collected itself in the final stretch and pulled out the victory.

“I feel like the last time we played them when they made runs we didn’t respond well,” Davie said. “(Career Academy) was not done making plays. We wanted to make sure we could counter their runs by staying calm and being basketball players.”

It’s always tough when the season comes to an end, but with just one senior listed on the roster, Miller Career is poised to be back and better next season. Betts saw a lot of youth and a lot of grit out of his team when its back was against the wall Thursday.