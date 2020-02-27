Lift For Life wins rubber match with Miller Career, advances to first district championship

The play Torrey Davie drew up in the huddle wasn’t there.
Rico Singleton had to make a play on his own Thursday night.
A junior guard for the Lift For Life boys basketball team, Singleton put the ball on the floor, drove the lane, held off his defender and scored a tough layup to draw his team even with Miller Career Academy late in the fourth quarter.
“It was a busted up play,” Singleton said. “I had to make something happen for my team.”
Singleton’s bucket tied the game and Demarious Haywood buried a pair of free throws to give the Hawks a lead they would not relinquish as Lift For Life beat Career Academy 70-62 in a Class 3 District 6 semifinal at Vashon.
Lift For Life (20-9) advanced to face Cardinal Ritter (20-6) in the district championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Vashon. Ritter beat Carnahan 77-47 in the other semifinal.
It’s the first district title game appearance for Lift For Life. The Hawks were knocked out last season in the district semifinal by eventual Class 3 champion Vashon.
“It means a lot to make history,” Singleton said. “Nobody has done that at Lift For Life and it’s big.”
The Hawks were fortunate to find their way into the finale. Miller Career (14-11) gave Lift For Life all it could want and then some for the better part of four quarters. It was the third time the teams met this season. Lift For Life won the first one 74-56 at the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic at St. Louis U. High on Dec. 27.
Career Academy defended its home court with a 64-52 win on Jan. 25.
“We really wanted this game,” Career Academy coach Adriel Betts said. “We’re very familiar with Lift For Life. We knew this was going to be a tough game.”
The Phoenix jumped out on the Hawks in the first quarter. They threw a new-look defense at Lift For Life to throw it out of sorts. The ball was flying all over the gym.
“Each time we’ve both made adjustments,” said Davie, Lift For Life’s coach. “This is the first game we’ve seen that 1-3-1 (defense) extended in a while and it slowed us down a bit early. So we talked about having mental toughness, staying calm and having poise.”
Lift For Life put together a nice run and got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from junior guard Barcus Jackson that cut Career Academy’s lead to 19-18. Jackson finished with a team-high 15 points.
The Hawks ripped off a 10-3 run to take a 28-22 lead when Jackson scored a transition layup off a steal with 4 minutes and 44 seconds to play in the second.
Lift For Life led 37-32 at halftime.
During the break, Davie got in Singleton’s ear. The 6-foot-1 junior guard had misread the play at the end of the half and Davie wanted to let him know about but also remind him how crucial he is to the team’s success.
“I got on him pretty heavy,” Davie said. “I told him, ‘That wasn’t the right read but if we win this game it will be because of you.’ He’s prone to making big plays in clutch moments. I wanted to make sure his head stayed positive.”
Miller Career wasted little time eating up the halftime lead. Junior forward Shelton Flanigan blocked a shot on the defense end then hustled down the court to score a putback-and-one to tie the game at 37 with 6:17 to play in the third. Flanigan was huge for the Phoenix as he scored a team-high 15 points.
After Flanigan tied things up the lead changed six times as neither team could get ahead by more than a point or two. It wasn’t until Lift For Life junior Demarcus Sanford went a personal 5-0 run in the final 42 seconds of the quarter that the Hawks managed to take a 54-49 lead into the fourth. Sanford finished with 11 points
Miller Career trailed 58-53 after Sanford knocked down a pair of free throws with 4:22 to play. Then the Phoenix made one last run.
Sparked by its defense, Miller Career roared back. Junior guard Osiris Mahr buried a 3-pointer and junior guard Dajuan Fields followed with a tip-in to tie it at 58.
Sophomore Eric Calicutt took a charge on the ensuing possession to give the ball back to the Phoenix.
Fields then scored off a lob on an inbounds play to give Miller Career a 60-58 lead with 3:13 remaining. Fields scored 11 points.
Davie called timeout and drew up what he wanted the Hawks to run.
When it wasn’t there, Singleton took matters into his own hands.
“He made a play,” Davie said.
Singleton finished with 12 points and six other Hawks scored at least six. This time of year every point, every rebound, every possession matters. Davie was pleased with how his team collected itself in the final stretch and pulled out the victory.
“I feel like the last time we played them when they made runs we didn’t respond well,” Davie said. “(Career Academy) was not done making plays. We wanted to make sure we could counter their runs by staying calm and being basketball players.”
It’s always tough when the season comes to an end, but with just one senior listed on the roster, Miller Career is poised to be back and better next season. Betts saw a lot of youth and a lot of grit out of his team when its back was against the wall Thursday.
“We understood it was going to be a back and forth game,” Betts said. “They showed some resilience. They showed they are capable of playing behind and catching back up. Now it’s taking our game to the next level to become that elite team, that good team to a great team. That’s what we’re still learning how to do.”