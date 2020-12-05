Lindbergh Knuckles down to top Oakville in Southside Classic final

MEHLVILLE — Lindbergh senior Carter Knuckles can put his finger on why the Flyers boys basketball team is off to an excellent start this season.
“We’re a lot quicker than we were last year, so we’re able to play defense harder and run the floor better,” Knuckles said.
That quickness was on full display Saturday as Knuckles scored 17 points and spearheaded a defensive performance that forced 19 turnovers as Lindbergh defeated Oakville 40-36 to win the Southside Classic championship at Mehlville High School.
Lindbergh (3-0), which finished last season with a 10-17 overall record, has now defeated district rival Oakville for the fifth time in the last seven meetings, after losing 10 consecutive times to the Tigers from 2008-15.
The Flyers also have won their first three games for the first time since 2016.
Knuckles was charged with defending top Oakville scorer Grant Hastings, who had averaged 19 points in its first two wins over Hancock and Windsor. Knuckles held Hastings to just four points through the first 30 minutes of action.
“I’m just trusting my teammates,” Knuckles said. “I’m playing hard defense and hoping my teammates will help me out if I get beat.”
On the offensive end, Knuckles opened the game with the Flyers’ first six points, but it was his torrid stretch to begin the fourth quarter that made the difference.
With Lindbergh leading 28-24, Knuckles curled around a screen and hit a fadeaway 14-footer, he made a steal on the defensive end and took it coast to coast, and then he sliced to the hoop after his own missed free throw to open a 39-30 lead with 2 minutes and 15 seconds to play.
But Hastings, who had been quiet for most of the afternoon, started to catch fire for Oakville. First, he hit a contested corner three, and after a Lindbergh turnover, hit another long-range bomb from the left wing 15 seconds later to cut Lindbergh's lead to three.
In the final minute, the Flyers did not help themselves, clanking five of six free throws, including two front ends of 1-and-1s, but twice junior Will Stockman corralled the offensive rebound to preserve the win.
“Those were huge offensive rebounds off free throws that could have resulted in them breaking back and getting another shot,” Lindbergh coach Jason Wolfard said.
Lindbergh used its pressure man-to-man defense to force Oakville into several mistakes in the opening minutes of the game. Oakville (2-1) committed turnovers on four of its first six possessions, and midway through the second quarter, the Tigers had nine turnovers and just eight shot attempts.
But Oakville continued to battle on the defensive end, and after a Hastings short jumper, trailed only 15-11.
“(Lindbergh) is a good team, especially on the defensive end and they play very physical,” Oakville coach Nick Traxler said. “We’ll take this as a learning experience and hopefully our (offensive) game will be better moving forward.”
After Knuckles had the hot hand for Lindbergh to start the game, junior Payton Jaggie found the shooting stroke in the second quarter, draining his third 3-pointer on a catch-and-shoot buzzer-beater to put the Flyers into the locker room with a 24-14 lead.
“I was just feeling it. Whenever I was catching the ball, I just felt that I could hit it,” said Jaggie, who went 3-for-4 from behind the arc. “I passed up on one shot and I traveled, and Coach (Wolfard) said ‘Just shoot that,’ so I just had the confidence to pull up and shoot it.”
But Oakville clamped down defensively, holding Lindbergh to just four points in the third quarter and closed the gap to 28-24 before the offensive spurt from Knuckles and the offensive rebounds from Stockman helped Lindbergh bring home the title.
