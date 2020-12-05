Lindbergh Knuckles down to top Oakville in Southside Classic final

With Lindbergh leading 28-24, Knuckles curled around a screen and hit a fadeaway 14-footer, he made a steal on the defensive end and took it coast to coast, and then he sliced to the hoop after his own missed free throw to open a 39-30 lead with 2 minutes and 15 seconds to play.

But Hastings, who had been quiet for most of the afternoon, started to catch fire for Oakville. First, he hit a contested corner three, and after a Lindbergh turnover, hit another long-range bomb from the left wing 15 seconds later to cut Lindbergh's lead to three.

In the final minute, the Flyers did not help themselves, clanking five of six free throws, including two front ends of 1-and-1s, but twice junior Will Stockman corralled the offensive rebound to preserve the win.

“Those were huge offensive rebounds off free throws that could have resulted in them breaking back and getting another shot,” Lindbergh coach Jason Wolfard said.

Lindbergh used its pressure man-to-man defense to force Oakville into several mistakes in the opening minutes of the game. Oakville (2-1) committed turnovers on four of its first six possessions, and midway through the second quarter, the Tigers had nine turnovers and just eight shot attempts.