Lomax delivers late as Francis Howell hands Parkway West its first loss

ST. CHARLES — With the game hanging in the balance, Dwight Lomax Jr. knew he had to come through.

The Francis Howell senior guard knocked down seven of eight free throws in the final 45.8 seconds Tuesday night to turn a close four-point lead into a 51-40 win over previously unbeaten Parkway West in a GAC/Suburban Challenge game at Lindenwood University's Hyland Arena.

“I just had to lock in to knock down those free throws and win the game,” Lomax said. “It was real big, especially against a good team.”

Howell (4-2) has now won three successive games after starting the season with two losses in the first three contests.

“I'm extremely proud of them. The one thing they've started doing is paying attention to detail, what we go over in practice and scouting reports. They're really locked in,” Vikings coach Grant Agbo said. “More importantly, they hate losing. They want to make a name for themselves, obviously, but with the success at the school in other sports, they don't want to be left behind.”

Lomax and Carson Blesener led the way offensively with 12 points apiece, while Jeremiah Poniewaz chipped in with nine points.

West (4-1) got 15 points from Tyler King and 14 points from Brady Kuehl, but both of the dynamic scorers were held under or right at their season scoring averages, as King came in averaging 23.8 points per game, while Kuehl was at 14.3.

“Every game, we try to take it personal against top guys,” Agbo said. “Obviously, some nights you don't have success. But, some nights you do. And lately, especially these last three games, we've had a lot of success.”

A layup by King gave the Longhorns what would be their only lead of the night at 5-3 just 2 minutes, 27 seconds in, but the Vikings scored the final eight points of the first quarter to lead 11-5 and they would eventually stretch the lead out to 10 points by halftime at 26-16.

West tallied the first five points of the third quarter to halve its deficit, but the Longhorns might have been even closer if not for a pair of empty trips to the free throw line that could have made it a one-point game.

Howell made West pay by stretching the lead right back out to 10 before settling in with a 32-25 lead after three quarters.

The Longhorns were able to get it back down to five on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter before King's 3-pointer made it 44-40 with 47.9 seconds left.

King was held to just seven points through three quarters before tallying eight in the final period.

“I knew I had to play defense, too,” Lomax said. “We had to shut down 21 (King) and 33 (Kuehl) pretty much, so we got that done.”

Lomax was fouled two seconds later to start his game-clinching run at the line as West was unable to knock down any more shots beyond that point.

Lomax came into the game with a team-high 16 field goals this season. He was only able to hit a pair of shots Tuesday, but his biggest contributions came at the charity stripe and locking down King on the defensive end.

“It was a late change with him guarding (King). The whole two days we practiced, he wasn't guarding him, but I made the change late just off of feel,” Agbo said. “He always takes the challenge and it's tough for him sometimes because we still need him to score. So to guard the best player and score is a tall task, but he always takes the challenge.”