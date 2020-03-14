Love hits 2,000 career points as CBC holds off Francis Howell

“It’s a big one if this is my last game,” Love said. “Just knowing I gave it my all and my teammates got the win.”

If it is indeed his finale, it was a grand one at that. Love scored 24 points, grabbed five rebounds and made three steals. He crossed the 2,000 career point plateau and was clutch down the stretch as he led the Cadets out of a 51-48 deficit — their first in the second half — to take down a Howell team that started to find its stride as time wound down.

Love gave CBC the lead back when he made a steal, went coast-to-coast and dropped in a floater to put the Cadets ahead 52-51. Howell tied it at 52 when junior post Sam Thompson hit one of two free throws.

Love came right back and hit another tough runner to give CBC the lead for good with 1:58 to play.

CBC sophomore guard Rob Martin was clutch down the stretch as he knocked down five of his six free throws in the final minute to keep the Vikings at bay.

“We’ve been in situations like this before. We’ve played tough teams,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “We’ve prepped in practice for being down in certain situations. Our boys stuck to our mentality and our game plan all year and found a way to finish it out.”