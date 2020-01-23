Love leads CBC past Hazelwood Central for fourth consecutive road win

Nine Cadets scored Thursday. Sophomore guard Larry Hughes Jr. was the only other one to break double digits as he scored 10 points and hauled in seven rebounds.

Junior guard Chevalier Brenson had nine points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Sophomore point guard Robert Martin had eight points, two rebounds, six assists and three steals. Senior post Mike West had six points but, more importantly for Tatum, hit both of his free throw attempts. Early on in the season, the free-throw line was unkind to the Cadets. As the winter has progressed, they’ve become better.

But so has Love.

His ability to put the ball in the basket and share it make him a tough task for any defender.

“We tried to make him work for every one of his buckets as hard as we possibly can,” Central coach Brandon Gilmore said. “I’d rather have him passing it than scoring it. I’ll live with those guys making the shot than him.”

Central senior guard David Roberts had the task of trying to make Love work. He was effective for stretches, especially at the start of the fourth quarter. He drew a charge to tag Love with his fourth foul early in the fourth.

“Dave is one of the best defenders in St. Louis,” Gilmore said. “He gets after it.”