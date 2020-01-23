Love leads CBC past Hazelwood Central for fourth consecutive road win

FLORISSANT — Caleb Love’s streak of 40-point games came to an end at two.
He only went for 35 on Thursday night.
CBC’s standout senior guard, Love had everything working as he led the Cadets to an 80-64 win at Hazelwood Central.
On the day he was named to the McDonald’s All-American team, Love continued his recent run of excellent play. He scored inside, outside and at the free-throw line. He hauled in eight rebounds, handed out four assists and made two steals as the Cadets buried the Hawks early and never let them sniff a lead.
“When Caleb gets everybody involved early and rebound like he did, he’s really good,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said.
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (11-6) has won four in a row. Its current win streak has come against some stellar competition. The Cadets picked up wins at Chaminade, at East St. Louis, at Cardinal Ritter and now at Central.
Coming on the heels of an ugly loss at De Smet and a 66-64 heartbreaking defeat to Whitney Young in the showcase game of the Highland Shootout, some small changes have helped make a big impact for CBC.
“Our continuity, I think they really wanted to find ways to start playing with each other, not watching the C. Love show,” Tatum said. “We have been moving the ball really well as of late and guys have been making shots. We’re trusting each other more, it’s fun to watch.”
Nine Cadets scored Thursday. Sophomore guard Larry Hughes Jr. was the only other one to break double digits as he scored 10 points and hauled in seven rebounds.
Junior guard Chevalier Brenson had nine points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Sophomore point guard Robert Martin had eight points, two rebounds, six assists and three steals. Senior post Mike West had six points but, more importantly for Tatum, hit both of his free throw attempts. Early on in the season, the free-throw line was unkind to the Cadets. As the winter has progressed, they’ve become better.
But so has Love.
His ability to put the ball in the basket and share it make him a tough task for any defender.
“We tried to make him work for every one of his buckets as hard as we possibly can,” Central coach Brandon Gilmore said. “I’d rather have him passing it than scoring it. I’ll live with those guys making the shot than him.”
Central senior guard David Roberts had the task of trying to make Love work. He was effective for stretches, especially at the start of the fourth quarter. He drew a charge to tag Love with his fourth foul early in the fourth.
“Dave is one of the best defenders in St. Louis,” Gilmore said. “He gets after it.”
Central (7-6) hung tough with CBC early on but the Cadets ripped off a 14-0 run to end the first quarter and take a 28-12 lead into the second. Love hit a pair of 3-pointers, a tough runner and had a wicked assist to senior guard Kyle Henderson for an easy layup.
The Hawks played catch up the rest of the night and managed to trim the deficit to 33-28 on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Aahmod Scarbrough with 1 minute and 33 seconds to play in the second quarter.
CBC led 37-30 at halftime.
Love got back to work in the second half with a tough runner-and-1 to open the scoring. West threw down a dunk off a nice interior pass. Sophomore guard Mikhail Abdul-Hamid scored all five of his points in the third quarter as CBC’s lead swelled to 66-48 headed into the fourth.
With those other Cadets knocking down their open looks and making plays, it makes them that much tougher to defend, especially when Love is on a roll like he has been.
“Other teams have to respect us so much more because those other guys can make shots. Those guys can create plays,” Tatum said. “Sometimes we got stagnant watching C. Love. As we remind them, that’s not us anymore. We get back to playing movement ball.”
CBC gets a bit of a break until it hosts Vianney in a make-up game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Central jumps right back into the fire as it travels to face Chicago Curie on Saturday and then begins play in the Parkway West Showdown on Monday. Gilmore is hoping the Hawks' latest loss will help his squad down the line.
“We didn’t compete at a high level in spurts. In spurts we did and in spurts we didn’t,” he said. “Against good teams, you can’t do that. You have to play hard and play together for 32 minutes.”
Junior forward Jonathan Dunn led Central with 19 points and five rebounds. Freshman guard Jayden Nicholson had 13 points and eight rebounds. Roberts finished with 14 points, four rebounds and two blocks.