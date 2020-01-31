Love lights it up early as CBC wins fourth in a row against Chaminade

“The last time we played them we wore them down,” Tatum said. “We wanted to wear them down. In the fourth quarter I think it worked in our favor.”

CBC sophomore point guard Robert Martin was outstanding as he turned heads with his deft passing abilities. He scored 10 points and handed out at least nine assists. Martin helped get the home crowd into the game in the first quarter with his wizardry as he spun around, snagged a loose ball that appeared to be an easy steal for a defender, rushed the basket and then dropped off a no-look pass for an easy bucket.

Love, Brenson and Martin scored the Cadets first nine points as each hit a 3-pointer. Senior post Mike West hammered home a dunk then it was the Love show.

Love scored 11 of CBC’s next 13 points as he found his long-range stroke. It was a welcome way to open CBC’s third of four home games this season.

“Just coming out with that energy, I know my team needed it,” Love said. “We knew we had to come out hot so that’s what we did. I was feeling it and I kept shooting.”