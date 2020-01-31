Love lights it up early as CBC wins fourth in a row against Chaminade

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Caleb Love made Justin Tatum want to hit the concession stand Friday night.
A senior guard for the CBC, Love put on a show in the first quarter as he hit four 3-pointers, each one deeper than the last, to ignite the Cadets as they knocked off Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade 88-75 at home.
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com boys basketball rankings, CBC (13-6 overall, 4-1 league) has won six in a row overall and pushed its win streak against Chaminade to four. Love did what he could to take the drama out of the highly anticipated game with his scalding hot start. What do you do when Love is on a tear like that?
“Find some popcorn,” said Tatum, CBC’s coach. “It’s amazing to watch.”
Love finished with 35 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a wicked windmill dunk in transition. The 6-foot-4 North Carolina signee had 20 points at halftime as the Cadets took a 49-38 lead into the break.
That’s when things got interesting.
The No. 4 large school, Chaminade (12-4, 3-2) outscored CBC 18-10 in the third quarter. Senior guards Luke Kasbuke and Matteus Case hit from long range and post Tarris Reed Jr. continued his strong sophomore campaign as he scored 26 points and hauled in 16 rebounds. Case finished with 15 points, four rebounds and pair of assists. The Kansas State-bound Kasubke scored 12 points to go with three rebounds, four assists and a steal. Sophomore guard Damien Mayo Jr. had 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block.
With Reed dominating on the glass and the offense flowing with a break-neck pace of play, the Red Devils were right back in the game headed into the fourth.
“It’s a matter of setting down, playing with some poise, executing, defending and getting stops,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “When you do that you tend to get back in the ball game.”
A lot of the work that got Chaminade back into the game was undone two minutes into the fourth quarter. The final frame opened with CBC junior guard Chevalier “Karate” Brenson pump faking under the basket and drawing Reed’s fourth foul. Brenson scored the layup and hit the ensuing free throw to push the lead back to six. Brenson scored 16 points and had three rebounds.
“It was great, especially getting him his fourth foul,” Brenson said. “He had a big night against us. It was good getting him out of the game.”
Love dropped in two free throws then senior guard Kyle Henderson scored a layup off a quick turnover to push the lead to 66-56.
Usually a defense-first substitute, Henderson scored a career-high 11 points.
“Kyle had a nice game, too,” Brenson said. “When all our guys are playing like they played tonight there is no one in the state that can stop us.”
Chaminade scored on consecutive possessions to trim the lead to 66-60 with 5 minutes and 33 seconds to play, but CBC found its long-range stroke again. Sophomore forward Mikhail Abdul-Hamid connected on a corner 3-pointer and then Love scored five unanswered points to make it 74-62. Every time the Red Devils appeared on the verge of drawing even, the Cadets had the answer. Tatum said that was partially a byproduct of the cumulative effect of CBC’s defense.
“The last time we played them we wore them down,” Tatum said. “We wanted to wear them down. In the fourth quarter I think it worked in our favor.”
CBC sophomore point guard Robert Martin was outstanding as he turned heads with his deft passing abilities. He scored 10 points and handed out at least nine assists. Martin helped get the home crowd into the game in the first quarter with his wizardry as he spun around, snagged a loose ball that appeared to be an easy steal for a defender, rushed the basket and then dropped off a no-look pass for an easy bucket.
Love, Brenson and Martin scored the Cadets first nine points as each hit a 3-pointer. Senior post Mike West hammered home a dunk then it was the Love show.
Love scored 11 of CBC’s next 13 points as he found his long-range stroke. It was a welcome way to open CBC’s third of four home games this season.
“Just coming out with that energy, I know my team needed it,” Love said. “We knew we had to come out hot so that’s what we did. I was feeling it and I kept shooting.”
Love is so quick and a skilled finisher at the basket that Tatum has implored his star guard to put pressure on his defenders by attacking the basket and not letting them off easy with a long-range shot. Tatum was happy the 3-pointers went down but also liked how Love has become more of a facilitator as defenses do what they can to limit him.
“Clearly he can make (those shots),” Tatum said. “But he’s also finding other guys like he did.”