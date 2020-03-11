Love scores 40 as CBC takes down Hazelwood Central

ST. CHARLES — Caleb Love scored 40 points, but Justus Johnson got the game ball Wednesday night for CBC.
A 5-foot-11 sophomore guard, Johnson came off the bench to help spark the Cadets defensively and knocked down a big-time 3-pointer as CBC beat Hazelwood Central 74-62 in a Class 5 boys basketball sectional at St. Charles West.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (20-7) advanced to play No. 2 Francis Howell (28-1) in a quarterfinal at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the Hyland Arena on the campus of Lindenwood University.
It’s the fifth quarterfinal appearance for the Cadets in Justin Tatum’s seven seasons at CBC. The Cadets will rematch with Howell, which they beat 64-62 in a semifinal last season.
To get there, CBC had to put away a feisty Hazelwood Central team that came out firing on all cylinders.
Hazelwood Central (17-11) led 11-3 early in the first quarter and held a 17-15 edge going into the second.
The Hawks were getting points from all over the place as senior guard Dave Roberts knocked down a long-range shot to start things off. He finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers.
Sophomore point guard Tevin Gowins got in on the long-range action, too. His 3-pointer gave Central a 30-28 lead with 40 seconds before halftime.
CBC drew even headed into halftime when Love knocked down a pair of free throws with 7.9 seconds left in the half.
It was the first pair of free throws Love hit in the game. The North Carolina-bound standout missed his first three free throws and four of his first five. An 80-percent shooter at the charity stripe, Love didn’t have an answer for why his touch was off.
“I was just missing them,” Love said. “I just have to get back in the gym, work on my mechanics.”
His mechanics appeared just fine everywhere else. The 6-foot-4 Love put on a scoring display as he relentlessly attacked the basket, shared the ball with his teammates when the defense collapsed and knocked down five 3-pointers. His 30-footer just before the third-quarter buzzer gave the Cadets a 56-44 lead.
Love finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three sensational blocks. It's the third time this season he's scored 40 or more points.
“I was going to get to the basket, but I saw two people coming at me and I didn’t think I could get there so I just pulled up,” Love said. “It was cash.”
Love’s long-range bomb gave the Cadets a solid lead headed into the fourth quarter, but it was Johnson who set the momentum in motion. A defensive specialist who finished with six steals and wreaked havoc on Central’s guards, Johnson was wide open on the left wing as the Hawks scrambled. The ball found him and the lefty rose up and knocked down his only 3-pointer of the season.
“I’m not that great of a 3-pointer shooter, but that one felt good,” Johnson said. “Everybody was up, it changed the momentum and we started extending the lead from there.”
Sophomore point guard Robert Martin was again strong with the ball. He finished with 11 points, five assists and three steals. Junior guard Chevalier Brenson scored 13 points and hauled in 13 rebounds.
“Central came out on fire. They came out ready to go and we expected it,” Tatum said. “I knew if we allowed Central to do that too long they’d make a game out of it. We stuck with our game plan, kept attacking and kept our composure. We got into a groove a little bit.”
The Hawks were led by senior guard Nathaniel Garrett, who scored 14 points and grabbed three rebounds. Junior forward Jonathan Dunn scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Junior guard Cole Farrell scored eight points.
Hazelwood Central did what it could to hang around but was undone by a combination of CBC’s defense and its own miscues. Central coach Brandon Gilmore counted up 19 turnovers and 19 missed free throws.
“I feel like we kind of beat ourselves with turnovers and free throws,” Gilmore said. “You can’t beat good teams like that. It’s hard to win games like that. That was one of our things today. Value the ball, rebound and defend.”