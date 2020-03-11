Love scores 40 as CBC takes down Hazelwood Central

CBC drew even headed into halftime when Love knocked down a pair of free throws with 7.9 seconds left in the half.

It was the first pair of free throws Love hit in the game. The North Carolina-bound standout missed his first three free throws and four of his first five. An 80-percent shooter at the charity stripe, Love didn’t have an answer for why his touch was off.

“I was just missing them,” Love said. “I just have to get back in the gym, work on my mechanics.”

His mechanics appeared just fine everywhere else. The 6-foot-4 Love put on a scoring display as he relentlessly attacked the basket, shared the ball with his teammates when the defense collapsed and knocked down five 3-pointers. His 30-footer just before the third-quarter buzzer gave the Cadets a 56-44 lead.

Love finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three sensational blocks. It's the third time this season he's scored 40 or more points.

“I was going to get to the basket, but I saw two people coming at me and I didn’t think I could get there so I just pulled up,” Love said. “It was cash.”