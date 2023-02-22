DUPO — It may be small in stature when it comes to enrollment numbers, but Lovejoy was living large Wednesday night.

With a student population of just 34, the Wildcats are still able to field a good-sized basketball team and that squad had a huge night Wednesday with a 57-44 win over Maryville Christian in a Class 1A Dupo Regional boys basketball semifinal game at Dupo High.

“It feels real good. It was a team win,” Lovejoy junior forward Jamal Brown said. “We had to lock in on defense, get a couple boards and focus.”

Brown led all scorers with 20 points and senior swingman Shantez Holliday added 17 points to lead fourth-seeded Lovejoy (20-10), which will take on No. 1 seed Gibault (26-7) for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Dupo.

Lovejoy last played for a regional title in 2020 when it lost to Madison — days before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — and the most recent of its two regional crowns came in 2009.

“It's just so big for our school being so small,” Wildcats coach Kim Haywood Jr. said. “Being a small community, it means a lot to even have a chance to play for a regional championship. So it definitely would mean a lot if we could bring home a victory. For the players, for the community, for everybody.”

Fifth-seeded Maryville Christian (17-15), in its first season of Illinois High School Association competition, was paced by 14 points from senior Isaac Ballard and 12 points from senior Kai King.

“We had a few too many turnovers tonight, they beat us on the glass in crucial situations and then shots just weren't going down like sometimes they do,” Lions coach Chad Ambuehl said. “We had an uphill battle. They're a good team and they got the better of us tonight.”

The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead on four points from Holliday and were never tied or behind in the contest. They led 18-11 after one quarter and 27-24 at halftime.

Holliday had a big first half with 13 of his 17 points, including 10 in the first quarter alone.

“Shantez is our leader. He's our captain, he's a senior, he's been a three-year starter and he's only excelled and got better every year,” Haywood said. “So, it was good to see him have some success early on because the team feeds off him. When he plays well, we typically tend to play well.”

Ambuehl was pleased to see his team trailing by just three at the intermission.

“The mindset was just we needed to do the little things like we have all year,” he said. “Believe in ourselves since we haven't been in this situation and just give ourselves the best opportunity to win.”

The Lovejoy lead fluctuated between two and seven points in the third quarter before settling in at five, 42-37, heading to the fourth quarter.

Holliday's lone points in the second half came in a back-to-back sequence to start the fourth quarter with a lay-up and a dunk to make it a nine-point game. Maryville Christian briefly trimmed its deficit back to five with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left to play, but Lovejoy tallied 13 of the game's final 16 points to emerge victorious.

Brown had 10 points in the third quarter and 13 of his 20 points in the second half.

“He made some lay-ups tonight, which was big,” Haywood said. “They're big and they're long, but we felt like there were some holes we saw in the defense in the middle and we just tried to attack it.”

Despite the loss, Ambuehl was thrilled to see his team have some success in its debut season.

“It's been a great experience for our team. Our team has really grown as a group and we had a great group of six seniors that really led the way,” he said. “We ended the year with a winning record, so that was big. We got our first-ever IHSA win in the (regional) quarterfinal, so that's something for us to be proud of as we look forward to the years ahead.”

The Wildcats' focus now turns to taking down a Hawks team that won a regional title last season and capturing their first crown in 14 years.

“It will feel real good for our school,” Brown said. “It would be a good thing to bring it back home.”

Class 1A Dupo Regional, semifinal: Lovejoy 57, Maryville Christian 44