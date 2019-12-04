A four-year varsity stalwart, the 6-foot-4 and 175-pound small forward's role has grown with the Red Devils. From spot-up shooter to all-around threat, Kasubke averaged 22 points, four rebounds, nearly three assists and more than a block per game as a junior. Signed with Kansas State.
