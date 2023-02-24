ST. CHARLES — The roots of a successful campaign for the Lutheran North boys basketball team this season came on the heels of a 4-17 slate a year ago.

An up-and-down start led to an 8-7 record after 15 games this season, but the Crusaders have caught fire by winning nine of their last 12 games, including a big 52-48 victory over Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship Friday night at Duchesne.

“It's good coming back here and winning a lot more than we did last year and winning districts,” Lutheran North junior guard Bryce Spiller said. “The start of the season was a learning curve, so we had to mesh as a team and we've gotten better and better as the year has went along.”

Top-seeded Lutheran North (17-10) won a district championship for the 15th time in program history and just the second time in the last 10 years after also doing so in 2020. The Crusaders advanced to square off against South Shelby (16-12) in a Class 3 sectional contest at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Hannibal High School.

“These guys have been working extremely hard and I'm proud of them, from one to 13,” said Lutheran North coach Gary Spiller, Bryce's father. “They understand that workers are winners and they never stopped believing in themselves.”

Third-seeded Duchesne (10-17) rode a late-season wave to the Class 3 final four last year, but with largely the same cast this season couldn't quite replicate all of the postseason magic it had a year ago.

“They've been resilient. They've always hung in there and fought. Having four seniors, they didn't want to go out,” Pioneers coach Wade Bouslog said. “The bad thing about sports is it's a zero-sum game, you win or lose. Because I love the effort from our guys, but somebody's got to win and somebody's got to lose and unfortunately it was us tonight.”

Bryce Spiller, a top-25 scorer in the area coming in at 19.4 points per game, had a somewhat off night offensively with just his second single-digit scoring output of the season with eight points, but he was able to contribute in other ways.

“At the start, I knew they were gonna come off me a little bit, so I took open shots,” he said. “Halftime, I knew I had to play more of a point guard-type role for my team and just rebound. Do anything the team needs me to do.”

And Spiller had help from his teammates.

Sophomore guard Izy Prude came in off the bench to notch a game-high 15 points after burning Duchesne for 12 points in the teams' regular season meeting.

“My role is basically three-and-D,” he said. “Hit some threes and play great defense. I tried that to the best of my ability and create shots when I could to help my team get a win.”

And junior forward AJ Newton added 10 points and was a constant force on defense and on the glass.

“On the boards, it was because of my brothers. They were able to clear out space for me and it was easy to rebound,” he said. “On defense, it was just being in the right spot at the right time. I was there to get the job done.”

The Crusaders led for the final 19 minutes, 20 seconds of the game thanks to timely offense, stout defense and solid rebounding.

“It was a complete team effort,” Gary Spiller said. “You know, we talk toughness and togetherness. Tonight, they played tough, they played together and everybody chipped in. That's what is gonna be needed down the stretch.”

Lutheran North appeared to have complete control of the game when Prude's drive to the basket for a lay-up gave the Crusaders just their second double-digit lead of the night at 48-38 with just 2:41 to play.

But, Duchesne went on a 10-2 run over the next 2:07 to cut it to 50-48 with 33.7 seconds left. Bryce Spiller then missed a one-and-one opportunity that opened the door for the Pioneers, who had three close-in, albeit off-balance looks for potential tying shots in the final 15 seconds, but none of them went in and the Crusaders clinched it with a pair of free throws with 0.7 seconds left.

“We just didn't finish. I thought we tied it there at the end, but you've got to finish a couple plays here and there,” Bouslog said. “We've lost a lot of close games this year, nine games by single digits or overtime. I don't know if that's coaching or what. There's just times where we don't quite get over the hump.”

Spiller got the game started with a bang for the Crusaders with a 3-point basket just eight seconds into the contest. Lutheran North would go on to lead 7-3, but Duchesne tallied nine of the next 12 points to lead 12-10 after one quarter.

The Crusaders started the second quarter on a 9-4 run to retake the lead at 19-16 before Amorion Oliphant's triple tied things with 3:39 left in the first half. But, Spiller drained another trey the next trip down the court to give Lutheran North the lead for good, as the Crusaders led 26-21 at the break.

Spiller started the second half the same way he did the first — with a quick basket just 12 seconds in. Davell Long's putback moments later gave Lutheran North its biggest lead of the night at 33-22.

But, back-to-back catch and shoot threes by Josh Baker-Mays and Ethan Kissell fueled another 10-2 run that brought Duchesne to within 35-32. Baker-Mays (12 points) and Kissell (11) were one of three Pioneers to score in double figures (Cam Lee was the other with 14).

The Crusaders led by six entering the fourth quarter on their way to that late 10-point cushion that turned into a two-point nailbiter before they closed out the victory in exciting fashion to send them on to their first state playoff game since a loss to O'Fallon Christian in the Class 3 sectional round three years ago.

“We'll be in the gym (Saturday) morning 10 o'clock. I can't wait,” Gary Spiller said. “I told them we'd be back in the gym tomorrow. It's a great group of kids and I'm truly blessed to have the opportunity to coach them.”

Class 3 District 5 final: Lutheran North 52, Duchesne 48