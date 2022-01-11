Lutheran North keeps learning in win over rival Lutheran South

The Lancers are caught in a strange place. Last season, Lutheran South had a senior-dominated roster that carried it to its first state semifinal appearance in 47 years. The tradeoff is this year’s team is inexperienced and to make things even tougher, last winter’s junior varsity season was a hot mess due to COVID-19 so there weren’t many minutes to be had on the lower level, either.

“We had a good group of seniors and they had a great journey, but the problem with that is a lot of these guys didn’t get on the floor last year,” Lind said. “We have seniors that haven’t played much basketball and they’re trying to figure it out but trying to learn in the middle of the Metro League is a really lousy way to learn how to compete.”

Lutheran North is on a similar path as Jones has three freshmen that see a lot of time when they’re available. There are only a couple of players that have been with him since he was hired before the 2018-19 season after a successful run at Northwest Academy.

Jones’ hope is that the Crusaders can use the winter to figure out who they are, what they do best and how to give themselves the best chance at success when the district tournament rolls around in February. The regular season is just one, big teaching tool.

“That’s why he took us out of town (for tournaments),” O’Laughlin said. “That’s why he has us play a tough schedule so once we get to the district we’re ready and prepared.”

