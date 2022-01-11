Lutheran North keeps learning in win over rival Lutheran South

AFFTON – Class is always in session when Gerald Jones is in the gym.
The Lutheran North boys basketball coach, Jones is in constant motion during a game, instructing his players during breaks in the action or when they’re running the half-court offense. There’s always something to be learned in every moment.
“I have to remind them every single day it’s like going to math class or science class, you’re in Coach Jones class,” Jones said.
And he’s not an easy grader.
Even after Lutheran North cruised to a 73-52 win over Metro League rival Lutheran South on Tuesday night at Lutheran South, Jones was still shaking his head when he was told the Crusaders had 18 turnovers.
“We’re still trying to find our way,” Jones said.
Lutheran North (2-6 overall, 1-1 league) found something that worked Tuesday night. The Crusaders jumped out to a 17-7 lead midway through the first quarter only to watch the Lancers rally to trim the deficit to 17-15 headed into the second.
Lutheran South (1-12, 0-4) led by as many as five early in the second before Lutheran North found its footing again. Behind some timely shooting and solid work at the free-throw line, the Crusaders grabbed a 39-31 lead at halftime. With some adjustments at halftime to the defense, Lutheran North outscored Lutheran South 20-8 in the third quarter and took a 59-39 lead into the final frame.
“I think it started on defense,” Lutheran North senior guard Brian O’Laughlin said. “When you start on defense offense comes.”
The Crusaders stepped up their pressure and the Lancers were unable to consistently find their way past it and get into their own offense. Lutheran South’s turnovers turned into transition layups for Lutheran North which ballooned the lead.
“It’s a ton of turnovers,” Lutheran South coach Brian Lind said. “We were turning the ball over too much the whole game not just that quarter. They did a good job of finishing that quarter.”
O’Laughlin led the Crusaders with 20 points. He also hauled in six rebounds and made three steals. Junior guard Jameer Cretter scored 16 points while senior guard David Moore scored nine points to go along with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.
Both teams were operating with make-shift rosters as both had multiple rotation players unavailable due to COVID-19 related reasons.
“Although we’re missing guys we have other guys that can fill in their role,” O’Laughlin said.
Lutheran South was led by senior guard Collin Akerson who had 25 points and seven rebounds. Junior forward Mason Arnold scored 10 points and had nine rebounds.
The Lancers are caught in a strange place. Last season, Lutheran South had a senior-dominated roster that carried it to its first state semifinal appearance in 47 years. The tradeoff is this year’s team is inexperienced and to make things even tougher, last winter’s junior varsity season was a hot mess due to COVID-19 so there weren’t many minutes to be had on the lower level, either.
“We had a good group of seniors and they had a great journey, but the problem with that is a lot of these guys didn’t get on the floor last year,” Lind said. “We have seniors that haven’t played much basketball and they’re trying to figure it out but trying to learn in the middle of the Metro League is a really lousy way to learn how to compete.”
Lutheran North is on a similar path as Jones has three freshmen that see a lot of time when they’re available. There are only a couple of players that have been with him since he was hired before the 2018-19 season after a successful run at Northwest Academy.
Jones’ hope is that the Crusaders can use the winter to figure out who they are, what they do best and how to give themselves the best chance at success when the district tournament rolls around in February. The regular season is just one, big teaching tool.
“That’s why he took us out of town (for tournaments),” O’Laughlin said. “That’s why he has us play a tough schedule so once we get to the district we’re ready and prepared.”