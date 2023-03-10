SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lutheran North boys basketball coach Gary Spiller had a confident message for his assistant coaches late in Friday's Missouri Class 2 semifinal battle against Thayer.

“I told them when we were down with 1.3 seconds left, 'Guys, we're going to overtime and we're gonna win this thing,' ” Spiller said. “And here we are.”

Sophomore Izy Prude calmly drained a game-tying 3-point buzzer-beater at the end of regulation and fellow 10th grader Berry Benson scored on a game-winning putback with 9.4 seconds left in overtime to lift the Crusaders to a 61-60 win over the Bobcats at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.

“We got contributions from everybody that stepped on that floor. Great team win,” Spiller said. “(Izy and Berry) have both embraced their roles and grown up a lot this year.

Lutheran North (20-10) will play in its first state championship game since the 2005 squad won it all. The Crusaders, who last advanced to the state semifinals in 2013, will take on New Madrid County Central (23-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Getting a chance to bring this program back to what it was before feels really good,” North forward Davell Long said. “We not only represent ourselves, but the people that came before us and the people in the community. It's good to make them have something to be proud of.”

North won despite a sizable rebounding margin in favor of Thayer (25-5). The Bobcats held a 53-30 advantage on the boards, including 22 rebounds by Devin Harrington.

“Going into the game, we knew we were a pretty good rebounding team and I felt like we'd have a really good chance if we crashed the offensive boards,” Harrington said. “So I tried my best to just get in there, get on the rim and put them back.”

North led by five points entering the fourth quarter, but Thayer chipped away and tied the game 50-50 on a 3-pointer by Easton Pitts with 2:22 to go. Benson got a go-ahead bucket, but the Bobcats rolled off five successive points and had a three-point lead in the waning seconds.

The Crusaders' Jameer Cretter missed a trey with four seconds to go, but the ball went out of bounds off Thayer with 1.3 seconds left.

North inbounded the ball not to its leading scorer Bryce Spiller, but to Prude, who caught the ball, ducked under the onrushing defender and swished home a triple to send the game to the extra session.

“That was a variation of a play we've run,” Gary Spiller said. “A lot of times, (Bryce Spiller) is gonna attract a ton of attention, so we will always try to counter. We knew the action was all gonna flow right and we knew there would be an opening to the left. Izy did a great job with the catch, one pump and getting that thing off.”

The Crusaders held a pair of different two-point leads in OT, but Pitts drilled another huge 3-pointer with 37.2 seconds left to give the Bobcats a 60-59 lead.

North worked the clock down and missed a shot, but Benson was there for the stickback to put the Crusaders back in front in the final seconds.

“I feel like we play better when our backs are against the wall,” Bryce Spiller said. “When we went into overtime, that's when we knew it was not over.”

Thayer came down court for an attempt at a game-winning shot, but the Bobcats didn't get a shot off, thanks to the Crusader defense.

“It was just a great high school basketball game and it's just tough somebody had to lose that one,” Thayer coach Marc Pitts said. “It was just one of those games where nothing was really easy for us. Their length and athleticism made it hard.”

After scoring the first bucket of the game, AJ Newton picked up a pair of quick fouls and sat out the rest of the first half. The Crusaders were whistled for four of the five infractions called in the opening stanza but used a 6-2 run to close the first eight minutes with a 16-11 lead.

Successive layups by Rowan Spencer led to the Bobcats tallying the first eight points of the second quarter, as they took their first lead of the game during the spurt. But North responded with 14 consecutive points to open up a 30-19 lead.

Ike Prude got the surge started with a jumper for the Crusaders' first points of the second quarter, nearly four minutes in. A conventional 3-point play by Bryce Spiller capped the run.

Harrington, who finished with 13 points to go with his 22 rebounds, had three baskets in the final 1 minute, 8 seconds of the first half as part of a 6-2 spurt that got the Bobcats to within 32-25 at the intermission.

Newton returned to start the second half and tallied the first basket as North opened a nine-point lead, but Thayer went on a 16-6 run to regain the lead before the Crusaders notched the final six points of the third quarter to carry a 46-41 lead into the wild final quarter.

Bryce Spiller led three Crusaders in double figures with 17 points. Davell Long poured in 15 points and Prude added 10 points.

“Man, that was a hell of a game,” Gary Spiller said. “All year, we've been talking about our guys playing tough together and believing in one another. We went from winning four games last year to a final four and a shot at the state title this year. I think that's a testament to their hard work, determination and grit.”

