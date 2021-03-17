Lutheran South Lancers vs. Bolivar Liberators

What: Class 5 semifinal

When, where: 1 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena

Records: Lutheran South 16-11; Bolivar 15-12

Previous semifinal appearances: Lutheran South 2 (1970, 1973); Bolivar 3 (1960, 2015, 2017)

Up next: Winner of Cardinal Ritter-Van Horn in the state championship game at 2 p.m. Friday

On Lutheran South: Makes first semifinal appearance since 1973 when it won the Class M state championship. …Have won seven games in a row. …Senior forward Jack Lawson leads the way by averaging 19.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He’s hit double figures in rebounds in four of the last five games. …Senior guard Jonathan Prange averages 15.4 points per game and is the top 3-pointer shooter on the roster with 38 made in 114 attempts. He’s also the top free throw shooter as he’s hit on 81.3 percent this season. …Senior guard Austin Reis averages 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and a team-high 4.64 assists per game. Reis and Prange both have more than 40 steals this season.

On Bolivar: Makes fourth semifinal appearance overall but third in the last seven years. …Josh Bowes has made a significant impact for the Liberators during the playoffs. He scored a team-best 18 points in the team’s quarterfinal win over Nevada. The game prior he put up 26 points to help knock out Rolla in the sectional round. …Kyle Pock scored 17 points against Nevada and was clutch at the free throw line. As a team the Liberators made 13-of-17 at the charity stripe to close out the 60-47 win.

