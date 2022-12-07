 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macaleab Rich, senior, East St. Louis

A 6-foot-7 245-pound forward, Rich averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and more than two blocks per game last season. Only underclassmen to be named to the All-Metro first team as a junior. Signed with Kansas State.

