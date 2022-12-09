Macke powers Wesclin over Red Bud in Cahokia Conference opener

TRENTON — Seth Macke was a matchup nightmare Friday.

Macke, a burly 6-foot-6 junior center, scored a game-high 21 points and made two 3-pointers as the Wesclin Warriors defeated Red Bud 46-42 in the Cahokia Conference Illinois Division boys basketball opener for both teams.

“I’ve been working on shooting 3s and working inside,” Macke said. “I’ve been trying to get my game to where I can drive and hit quick jumpers — just be like an all-around player and be able to kick it in and out for the team.

“A lot of people think they can lay off me (on the perimeter), but I’ve been working on that so hopefully I can keep going.”

Macke definitely took a step toward fulfilling his vision of himself. He made his first five shots, two of them from beyond the arc in the first quarter, and finished 9-for-11 from the field. He scored 10 points in the first quarter and eight in the third period when the Warriors (6-2, 1-0) outscored the Musketeers 14-9 to take control.

“Seth is our most improved player, for sure,” Wesclin coach Brent Brede said. “Last year, he was back to the basket and not as efficient as he has been so far this year. He could catch and shoot, but this year he’s more mobile, he’s a better shooter from behind the arc and he’s a little better in the post. He’s been really good for us to this point and he’s to the point where we want him to touch it every trip down the floor.”

It was Wesclin’s 16th victory over Red Bud (5-2, 0-1) in the last 17 games since Jan. 27, 2012.

The Warriors won despite getting just nine points from senior Grant Fridley — seven under his average. But Fridley scored eight points in the fourth quarter and hit a big 3 out of the left corner following his missed free throws to give Wesclin a 39-28 lead with 6 minutes and 36 seconds left in the game.

Red Bud shaved a 42-32 deficit to 43-37 with 1:04 to play and got within 45-40 with 42 seconds remaining, but junior Jack Herndon hit a free throw and time ran out on the Musketeers.

The Musketeers relied heavily on 3s, but finished just 6-for-26 from beyond the line. Senior Drew Grohmann made three of the 3s and finished with a team-best 11 points.

Macke, however, was the biggest issue for the the Musketeers.

“They’ve got a lot of weapons,” Red Bud coach Dane Walter said of the Warriors. “But him being as big as he is and as effective as he is scoring at all levels … He can score from anywhere. It’s tough to guard a kid that big and that strong. It’s not like he’s skin and bones. He’s a big, strong kid. He’s got good footwork, good post moves and he can shoot it.”

The game was tied at 12 after one quarter and knotted at 19 at halftime. In the third quarter, Brede employed a 2-3 zone and the Warriors were extremely active in it. Red Bud was 2-for-10 on 3s in the period and could muster little in the paint, either.

The period ended with Macke scoring at the buzzer with a putback of a missed 3 by Fridley, putting Wesclin on top 33-28.

“We just needed a change of pace,” Brede said of switching to a zone. “They were driving it hard and we weren’t great getting into some switches. They did a really nice job of running what they run. We thought we would change it up just for a while. They didn’t have maybe as many open looks.

“We weren’t at our best (Friday), but it was nice to be able to get a victory when not all the I’s were dotted and the T’s crossed.”

Macke said the Warriors enjoyed playing the zone.

“They tried driving but our defense was really good,” he said. “We were switching each other’s players and covering each other’s guys. The only option they had was 3-pointers.”

Walter expected his players to be more productive than they were, but the Warriors got into them and prevented open looks.

“When teams zone us, they’re doing us a favor,” Walter said. “We’ve got so many scoring options and scoring weapons. We were just sped up a little bit and didn’t run our zone offensive sets. It was some ugly basketball for a couple of minutes. We didn’t shoot the ball very well (Friday). I didn’t like how practice looked the last couple of days and I think it carried over. We’ve got to regroup and get refocused.”

Red Bud shot just 25% (14-for-55). It was 8-for-29 on two-pointers. Seniors Devin Hall and Nick Gantner and sophomore Trent Sternberg scored eight points apiece.

Wesclin finished at 53% (17-for-32) and was 6-for-14 on 3s.

“It’s good to get that first (conference) win and get the jitters out,” Macke said. “Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

