Maddox beats buzzer to lift Vikings past Wildcats

WELDON SPRING — Sam Maddox knew he had to step up his already solid game a notch or two.
Or maybe three.
With Francis Howell's leading scorer, Sam Thompson, felled by an early injury in Thursday night's game, the senior sharpshooter poured in a career-high 27 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, to lift the Vikings to a 66-64 win over Eureka in a non-conference thriller at Howell.
“Obviously, it hurts losing Sam because he's a great player,” said Maddox, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound guard. “Coach kind of let me know that I was that next guy in line and that I was going to have to be ready for the shot.
And I was.”
Maddox knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers and went toe-to-toe with Eureka's Luke Laudel, who scored a career-best 34 points and hit six 3-pointers in the loss.
“Luke and I have played against each other for years, at least probably eight years, and he's always been a stud,” Maddox said. “It was fun guarding each other and swapping buckets here and there.”
Laudel's previous game-highs in his three-year varsity career were 25 points and four 3-pointers.
“It was an exciting game. I enjoyed it – until the end,” said Laudel, a 6-foot, 150-pound senior guard. “It was a fun game, but it came down to the last shot of the game. When he hits a shot like that, you've got to tip your cap.”
Maddox's performance, as well as those of Preston Fortner (11 points), Matt James (10) and Booker Simmons (9), came while Thompson, a 6-foot-10 senior standout, was sidelined by an ankle injury he sustained early in the first quarter.
“It was a collective team effort and I'm really proud of just how we never used excuses,” Howell coach Kurt Jacob said. “We were playing a good team that's on a roll and we're without our 6-10 kid now. That body language never showed up. They basically said, 'We're going to suck it up and get it done.'”
Compounding matters for the Vikings (9-3), the No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, was the fact they were playing just their second game since the calendar flipped to 2021 and their first game in 20 days after a COVID-19 quarantine.
“It was tough, but we were all so excited to get out on the court that come game time it really didn't faze us,” Maddox said. “Coach said don't let it get to us that we've been short on practices, just be ready for tonight. And I think we all were. We knew the job we had to do and we got it done.”
Things started great for the Vikings as they jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but the game took a downward turn just 2 minutes 49 seconds in when Thompson got his second shot of the game blocked and came down awkwardly on his right ankle.
After a few moments down on the court, Thompson was helped up and limped back to the trainer's room. He later re-emerged and spent the rest of the first half with his right ankle sitting in a large orange bucket of ice. He spent the second half with his leg propped up on the bench and did not return to the contest.
Thompson's absence loomed large as he ranks in the top 10 in three major categories – scoring (fourth), blocks (sixth) and rebounding (eighth).
“I just hate it for him,” Jacob said. “As a freshman, he had some ankle issues. As a sophomore, he tore his shoulder in the final four. Last year, he was fighting Crohn's (Disease) all year. This year, he's having a hell of a year. I think we'll get him back in a couple weeks, but you just hate to see him lose out on any of his senior year.”
The 20-day layoff didn't seem to affect Howell much in the first half, as it never trailed in amassing a 27-22 halftime lead.
The third quarter was a different story as the Eureka offense – especially Laudel – came alive with a 25-point outburst. Laudel scored 16 of those points as he single-handedly outscored Howell, which had just 11 points in the quarter.
“I was just aggressive at the beginning of the second half, looked for my open shots and attacked the basket,” Laudel said.
Trailing 47-38 to start the fourth period, it was Maddox's turn at a 16-point quarter. His jumper and 3-pointer on consecutive possessions brought the Vikings to within four points with five minutes to play.
Laudel's 3-point play stretched the lead back out to six before Maddox answered with a jumper and a 3-pointer just nine seconds apart to cut the Eureka lead to 62-61 with 1:47 to play.
It stayed that way until James knocked down an 18-footer just inside the one-minute mark to give Howell its first lead since early in the third quarter. But Laudel answered with a layup 25 seconds later to restore the one-point lead for Eureka (12-4).
James missed a shot in the lane with seven seconds to go, but the ball ended up going out of bounds with 2.7 seconds left. The Vikings were out of timeouts, so Fortner tossed it in to Maddox on the left side and, after he whipped right, Maddox rose up from the left elbow and buried his first-ever buzzer beater to mark a successful return to action for Howell.
“The fact the shot went down was just icing on the cake,” Jacob said. “I would have been just as proud of them if the shot doesn't go down. Of course, I'm happier that it did. But, I'm just really proud of Little Sam for putting us on his shoulders and getting it done."