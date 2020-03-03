Madison blitzes past Payson Seymour and into sectional final

Madison trailed Payson Seymour by five points midway through the third quarter before Moore and his teammates caught fire.

The Trojans went on a deadly run of 16-2 to carry a 44-34 lead to the final period.

"We (decided) at halftime that we're not playing our brand of basketball," Baker said. "We were moving slow, passing the ball around the horn, so we had to come out and pick up the full-court press and get some energy."

Madison forced Payson Seymour into eight turnovers in the third quarter - and 19 overall.

"I think the situation got to us a bit," Payson Seymour coach Brian Rea said. "They came out and made a couple of shots to tie it up. We just played uncharacteristically poor with taking care of the basketball."

Senior Lucas Loos led Payson Seymour (32-3) with a game-high 27 points.

Madison missed 26 of its first 35 shots. But a 3-pointer by senior Javonnie Moore at the end of the half galvanized the team.

"That jumped (started) our energy," Jalen Moore said. "We needed an energy boost right before halftime."