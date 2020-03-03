Madison blitzes past Payson Seymour and into sectional final

DUPO — He didn't feel nervous.
But Jalen Moore's coaches said his shot had a nervous look to it.
"I told him to play free," Madison coach Maurice Baker said of his senior guard. "He was guessing, hesitating. I told him, just shoot the ball. We're going to live with whatever he does."
The senior guard let it fly with confidence in the second half on Tuesday to spark a surge that led Madison to a 69-57 win over Payson Seymour in a Class 1A Dupo Sectional semifinal.
"It feels awesome, but Friday won't be our last game," Moore said.
Madison (24-10) will play for its third consecutive sectional title at 7 p.m. on Friday at Dupo High School. The Trojans will face either Hardin Calhoun (26-7) or West Central Winchester (31-3), who meet in the other semifinal game on Wednesday.
Madison hasn't won a sectional title since 2013 when it finished second in Class 1A.
It was a forgettable first half for Moore, who finished with a team-high 23 points. The 5-foot-11 sharpshooter scored four points on 2-for-11 shooting.
But he wasn't about to give up.
"Coach told me, everyone in the crowd told me, keep shooting - so I did," Moore said.
Madison trailed Payson Seymour by five points midway through the third quarter before Moore and his teammates caught fire.
The Trojans went on a deadly run of 16-2 to carry a 44-34 lead to the final period.
"We (decided) at halftime that we're not playing our brand of basketball," Baker said. "We were moving slow, passing the ball around the horn, so we had to come out and pick up the full-court press and get some energy."
Madison forced Payson Seymour into eight turnovers in the third quarter - and 19 overall.
"I think the situation got to us a bit," Payson Seymour coach Brian Rea said. "They came out and made a couple of shots to tie it up. We just played uncharacteristically poor with taking care of the basketball."
Senior Lucas Loos led Payson Seymour (32-3) with a game-high 27 points.
Madison missed 26 of its first 35 shots. But a 3-pointer by senior Javonnie Moore at the end of the half galvanized the team.
"That jumped (started) our energy," Jalen Moore said. "We needed an energy boost right before halftime."
After sophomore Denim Eastling saved a loose ball from going out of bounds, senior guard Walter Bursey found Javonnie Moore open in the corner for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer just before the half ended.
"That right there, going into the half, gave us some momentum," Baker said.
Baker said one of the keys to the turnaround came when Bursey started playing downhill and attacking the lane. Busey leads the area with 273 assists.
"That's my point guard," Jalen Moore said. "If he gets in the lane, it frees us up and he'll kick it out to us and that's just our offense."