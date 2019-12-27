Madison knocks off Quincy in opening round of Collinsville Holiday Classic

Moore admitted that he felt some pressure at the end of the game.

"A lot of these guys haven't been in these types of games before, so I would say some of it was pressure, but also I think they were a little tired," Baker said.

He went 1-for-2 to nail down the triumph.

Moore finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Javonnie Moore led the Trojans with 19 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two assists and five steals as both played 30 of the 32 minutes.

That chaotic defense at the end of the game was just a microcosm of Madison's defense in the second half.

"I told them (in the locker room) that we have to play our brand of basketball," Baker said. "That controlled chaos that we've been practicing (is) what we've built our identity on this season. They came out and executed the plan."

The Trojans unleashed the press midway through the first quarter.

"We didn't get too many steals in the first half, but we stayed in the press," Jalen Moore said.

The press produced 11 turnovers in the second half and allowed Madison to push its lead to 10 points. Madison scored 18 points off turnovers and 12 points off the fast break.