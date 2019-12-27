Madison knocks off Quincy in opening round of Collinsville Holiday Classic

COLLINSVILLE — The ball bounced around on the court at Collinsville High and Jalen Moore saw what it represented.
The Madison High senior was looking for redemption after missing crucial free throws.
And he wasn't going to miss a second chance.
"I had to bounce back. I didn't want to lose this game," Moore said.
Moore's late steal slammed the door shut as Madison defeated Quincy 54-51 in the opening round of the Collinsville Holiday Classic on Friday.
Madison (8-3) will play Springfield Southeast (4-7) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the second round of the tournament.
The Trojans extended their winning streak to seven games.
After watching his team go 1-for-4 at the line with a chance to salt the game away - Moore went 1-for-2 - coach Maurice Baker was extremely pleased with how his defense locked Quincy down one final time.
"I told my guys, great effort without giving up a foul or allowing them a shot at the end," Baker said.
Quincy (7-3) brought the ball up the court trailing 53-51 with 5.3 seconds left on the clock, but Madison's chaotic defense forced another turnover with less than a second to go and a foul gave Moore another chance to put the game away.
Moore admitted that he felt some pressure at the end of the game.
"A lot of these guys haven't been in these types of games before, so I would say some of it was pressure, but also I think they were a little tired," Baker said.
He went 1-for-2 to nail down the triumph.
Moore finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Javonnie Moore led the Trojans with 19 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two assists and five steals as both played 30 of the 32 minutes.
That chaotic defense at the end of the game was just a microcosm of Madison's defense in the second half.
"I told them (in the locker room) that we have to play our brand of basketball," Baker said. "That controlled chaos that we've been practicing (is) what we've built our identity on this season. They came out and executed the plan."
The Trojans unleashed the press midway through the first quarter.
"We didn't get too many steals in the first half, but we stayed in the press," Jalen Moore said.
The press produced 11 turnovers in the second half and allowed Madison to push its lead to 10 points. Madison scored 18 points off turnovers and 12 points off the fast break.
Quincy made a push - an 11-3 run to start the fourth quarter to tie the game at 45 with three minutes to go in regulation - but the Blue Devils were never able to wrestle the lead away from Madison.
Quincy's Adonte Crider led the way with 19 points. He battled foul trouble throughout the game.