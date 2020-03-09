Madison, Mater Dei and a Southwestern Conference showdown highlight Illinois playoff matchups

Madison (25-10) vs. Athens (26-9)
What: Class 1A Jacksonville Super-Sectional
When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jacksonville Bowl.
Up next: Winner of Aurora Christian (24-6) and Indiana Creek (35-0) in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Breakdown: According to the IHSA website, this is Athens’ first super-sectional appearance in school history and the second time it advanced to at least a sectional final since 1941.
Madison makes its first super-sectional appearance since it finished as the Class 1A runner up in 2013. The Trojans are led by senior swingman Javonnie Moore, who averages 19.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Senior guard Jalen Moore is good for 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game. Senior guard Walter Bursey averages 11.8 points, 8.3 assists and 4.3 steals per game.
Mater Dei (29-5) vs. Murphysboro (27-7)
What: Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Banterra Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Up next: Winner of Chicago Orr (21-7) and Chicago Corliss (17-11) in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Breakdown: Murphysboro makes its first super-sectional appearance since it finished as the Class 2A runner up in 2011. The Red Devils held Nashville to nine first-half points in their 57-47 sectional championship game victory Friday. Murphysboro’s JaQuan Jackson scored 17 points and set the school’s single-season record for most 3-pointers. Dezmond Clark scored 15 points and Calvon Clemons scored 11. The basketball team has a core of football players that played for a state championship in November.
Mater Dei makes its first super-sectional appearance since 2014 when it finished fourth in Class 2A. The Knights are led by senior guards Caleb Zurliene and Jacob Schadegg. Zurliene averages 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Schadegg scores 14.8 points per game and hit a team-high 85 3-pointers. Junior Mitchell Haake chips in 10 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
East St. Louis (20-11) vs. Marion (22-11)
What: Class 3A Mount Vernon Sectional semifinal
When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Vernon High.
Up next: Winner of Chatham Glenwood (24-9) and Carbondale (23-7) in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon.
Breakdown: The defending Class 3A champion, East St. Louis has won three consecutive regional championships and six since 2011. The Flyers are led by seniors JaShawn Anderson and LaShawn Johnson, who each average just more than 11 points per game. Armond Williams, Jabril Olivaria and Macaleb Rich all average around 9.5 points per game. Williams leads the Flyers with 7.7 rebounds and 3.18 blocks per game.
Marion makes its second sectional semifinal appearance in three seasons. Rallied to defeat East St. Louis in overtime in 2018 sectional championship. Senior guard Jackson Connor became Marion’s all-time leading scorer when he scored 29 points in the regional final to pass Greg Starrick, who held the record since 1967.
O’Fallon (26-6) vs. Collinsville (30-3)
What: Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal
When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Belleville West.
Up next: Winner of Normal Community (23-10) and Normal Community West (14-19) in a sectional championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Pekin.
Breakdown: The two best teams in the Southwestern Conference meet for a third time this season. Collinsville and O’Fallon both won on their home courts. Collinsville won its 46th league championship and first outright crown since 1996.
O’Fallon defeated Edwardsville for its first regional championship since 2013. The Panthers are led by junior forward Shaun Riley II, who averages 11 points and 6.8 rebounds. Junior guard Drew Tebbe averages 8.9 points per game and has knocked down a team-high 52 3-pointers. Junior forward Dawson Algee averages 9.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Caleb Burton chips in 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Collinsville won its last regional championship in 2015. It has not won a sectional championship since 1994.
Collinsville senior guard Ray’Sean Taylor is the program’s all-time leading scorer and among the area’s most dynamic players. The Southern Illinois Edwardsville recruit averages 23.7 points, 6 rebounds, 4.97 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Senior point guard Cawhan Smith averages 9.4 points and 2.4 assists per game. Senior forward Keydrian Jones is good for 9.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.