Madison, Mater Dei and a Southwestern Conference showdown highlight Illinois playoff matchups

Breakdown: Murphysboro makes its first super-sectional appearance since it finished as the Class 2A runner up in 2011. The Red Devils held Nashville to nine first-half points in their 57-47 sectional championship game victory Friday. Murphysboro’s JaQuan Jackson scored 17 points and set the school’s single-season record for most 3-pointers. Dezmond Clark scored 15 points and Calvon Clemons scored 11. The basketball team has a core of football players that played for a state championship in November.

Mater Dei makes its first super-sectional appearance since 2014 when it finished fourth in Class 2A. The Knights are led by senior guards Caleb Zurliene and Jacob Schadegg. Zurliene averages 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Schadegg scores 14.8 points per game and hit a team-high 85 3-pointers. Junior Mitchell Haake chips in 10 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

East St. Louis (20-11) vs. Marion (22-11)

What: Class 3A Mount Vernon Sectional semifinal

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Vernon High.

Up next: Winner of Chatham Glenwood (24-9) and Carbondale (23-7) in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon.