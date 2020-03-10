Madison punches ticket to state semifinal with win over Athens

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — Javonnie Moore never wavered as he tried to put the finishing touch on a contested layup.
The Madison senior missed on his first try. And his second and third.
But the 6-foot-1 scoring savant kept going back up for more and finally muscled his way past defenders to score a crucial and-1 late in the Class 1A Jacksonville Super-Sectional against Athens.
"I knew we had all the momentum then," Moore said.
Moore formed a potent trio with Jalen Moore and Walter Bursey as Madison beat Athens 68-43 to reach the Class 1A semifinal round Tuesday at Jacksonville Bowl.
"I call them the three-headed monster," Madison coach Maurice Baker said. "We've been saying that since they were sophomores. When all three of those guys get going, it's hard to beat us."
Madison (26-10) advanced to the semifinal round for the first time since 2013.
"It feels good, but I'm really happy for my seniors," Baker said. "I've been with them for three years I'm just really happy with for them."
The Trojans will face Aurora Christian (26-6) in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Javonnie Moore's layup pushed Madison's lead to 13 points with just over four minutes to play. The Trojans extended it to as many as 20. Javonnie Moore and Jalen Moore each finished with 17 points and have averaged over a combined 35 points for the Trojans this postseason.
"We said a lot of things," Javonnie Moore said. "We pushed each other and were like, 'We've got to make that next shot.'"
But it was Bursey, a point guard, who stole the show early.
"We had several films on him and they didn't really shoot it that well in the film we had, especially (Bursey)," Athens coach Jeff Johnston said. "I think he only had one or three 3-pointers in two or three of the films that we have."
Bursey exploded for 16 first-half points, going 4-for-4 from long range, and finished with a game-high 20 points.
"I didn't expect that ," Bursey said of his first half outburst. "I just had to shoot. Coach told me to shoot."
Given space, Bursey lit up the Athens defense. His 3-pointer with 1 minute and 6 seconds left in the first quarter gave Madison a lead it never relinquished.
"Every night I believe he can go off for 15-20 easy," Baker said. "It wasn't like I was like, 'Oh, man, he's on fire,' that's just what he does. when he makes his mind up, that's the type of effort he can have."
Bursey also finished with four assists.
Madison forced 13 turnovers, many of which led to fastbreak scores early.
"They helped ease the nerves," Baker said. "They've never been in this position before, so getting those easy buckets calmed down our nerves and allowed us to play our brand of basketball."
Senior Wyatt Boyer led Athens (26-10) with 14 points. He also pulled down seven rebounds for the Warriors.
"We had some really nice open looks that we didn't make," Johnston said. "Maybe we're a little tired from their transition but, sometimes it doesn't go our way."