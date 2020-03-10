Madison punches ticket to state semifinal with win over Athens

"We said a lot of things," Javonnie Moore said. "We pushed each other and were like, 'We've got to make that next shot.'"

But it was Bursey, a point guard, who stole the show early.

"We had several films on him and they didn't really shoot it that well in the film we had, especially (Bursey)," Athens coach Jeff Johnston said. "I think he only had one or three 3-pointers in two or three of the films that we have."

Bursey exploded for 16 first-half points, going 4-for-4 from long range, and finished with a game-high 20 points.

"I didn't expect that ," Bursey said of his first half outburst. "I just had to shoot. Coach told me to shoot."

Given space, Bursey lit up the Athens defense. His 3-pointer with 1 minute and 6 seconds left in the first quarter gave Madison a lead it never relinquished.

"Every night I believe he can go off for 15-20 easy," Baker said. "It wasn't like I was like, 'Oh, man, he's on fire,' that's just what he does. when he makes his mind up, that's the type of effort he can have."

Bursey also finished with four assists.

Madison forced 13 turnovers, many of which led to fastbreak scores early.