Madison shrugs off slow start, rolls to third consecutive regional title

That pressure had Lovejoy playing faster than it wanted and out of its comfort zone. The Wildcats had a hard time consistently possessing the ball and getting into their offense.

“Turnovers killed us tonight. They kind of sped us up and got us out of our game,” Lovejoy coach KJ Haywood said. “We came out with a good plan early and were sticking to it then they sped us up. We just lost our composure and started turning the ball over.”

Madison led 25-14 after the first quarter and took a 47-30 lead into halftime. Both teams had to adjust to the litany of whistles that chirped throughout the first half as 26 total fouls were called.

For two teams that like to get after it on the defensive end, it was hard playing with the “controlled chaos” that Madison likes to unleash. Baker and Haywood had to get into their benches early and often.

“I couldn’t be as aggressive as I wanted to be to get steals,” Madison senior guard Walter Bursey said.

It didn’t stop the Trojans from doing what they do well, it just slowed them down a bit. Madison played at a breakneck pace as it jumped passing lanes, snatched the ball away and got out in transition.