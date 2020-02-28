Madison shrugs off slow start, rolls to third consecutive regional title

VALMEYER — When Maurice Baker looked on the court Friday night, he saw five zombies.
The Madison boys basketball coach waited 80 seconds before he called timeout to pump some life into his team.
“We weren’t woke yet,” Madison senior guard Javonnie Moore said. “He called timeout to wake everybody up and get us in the game.”
After its verbal shredding, Madison needed just more than a minute to eat up its five-point deficit and rolled to a 92-63 win over rival Lovejoy in the Class 1A Valmeyer Regional final at Valmeyer High.
Madison (23-10) advanced to play Payson Seymour (30-2) in a 1A Dupo Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
It’s the third consecutive regional championship for the Trojans and the first time in that string they had to knock out Lovejoy.
“That’s big time right there but we’re trying to take that next step and get down to state,” Baker said.
Madison put on a dominant display during its run through the regional. It opened with a 113-18 win over Lebanon and then followed with a 59-23 win over Gibault in a semifinal.
It was more of the same Friday as the Trojans spotted the Wildcats the first five points then blitzed them the rest of the night with defensive pressure.
That pressure had Lovejoy playing faster than it wanted and out of its comfort zone. The Wildcats had a hard time consistently possessing the ball and getting into their offense.
“Turnovers killed us tonight. They kind of sped us up and got us out of our game,” Lovejoy coach KJ Haywood said. “We came out with a good plan early and were sticking to it then they sped us up. We just lost our composure and started turning the ball over.”
Madison led 25-14 after the first quarter and took a 47-30 lead into halftime. Both teams had to adjust to the litany of whistles that chirped throughout the first half as 26 total fouls were called.
For two teams that like to get after it on the defensive end, it was hard playing with the “controlled chaos” that Madison likes to unleash. Baker and Haywood had to get into their benches early and often.
“I couldn’t be as aggressive as I wanted to be to get steals,” Madison senior guard Walter Bursey said.
It didn’t stop the Trojans from doing what they do well, it just slowed them down a bit. Madison played at a breakneck pace as it jumped passing lanes, snatched the ball away and got out in transition.
Moore scored 25 points, grabbed five rebounds, made four steals and blocked two shots. Senior guard Jalen Moore had 24 points and three rebounds. Sophomore forward Deangelo Enlow Jr. had 16 points, five rebounds, five steals and took a charge. Bursey had 16 points and made three steals. Sophomore guard Erwin Baker Jr. scored five points, handed out three assists and made five steals.
When the Trojans are rolling defensively they’re often starting the break the other way in a hurry.
“We have fun. We don’t have run plays, we don’t have to waste any time, just go get steals and go,” Bursey said. “Get fast break points, we’re good.”
Lovejoy couldn’t close the gap closer than 15 in the second half. The Wildcats struggled defensively when senior forward D’Andre Lowery picked up his second foul in the first quarter. The 6-foot-3 Lowery is Lovejoy’s best rim protector.
“It definitely affected how aggressive our kids could play,” Haywood said. “It was hard for my kids tonight to keep their composure mentally and play through that. But from our perspective if we take care of the ball and play better defense we still have a chance to win.”
Lovejoy was led by junior guard KeShawn Kent, who scored 19 points, grabbed three rebounds and had two steals. Junior Kyrus Batee had 12 points. Loston had 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and blocked two shots. Senior guard Robert Gaither had five points, six rebounds and three assists.
This group of Wildcats were playing in the first regional final and their youth showed at times. Haywood is hopeful this can be a learning experience that they can take into the offseason and grow from.
“It’s been a good year to win 23 games with such a good group,” Haywood said. “Hopefully they can learn from playoff basketball, take their lumps now and get better from it down the road.”