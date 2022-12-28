Madison unable to keep pace with defending champion MacArthur in Collinsville tourney

COLLINSVILLE — Madison had another upset on its mind Wednesday.

But the Trojans, matched up against defending champion Decatur MacArthur, couldn’t duplicate their first-round magic of last year in the Collinsville Holiday Classic.

MacArthur received 15 points, six blocked shots, five rebounds and three steals from versatile 6-foot-7 senior Makhi Wright and blew past Madison 67-39.

“They forced us into 21 turnovers,” Trojans coach Phillip Gilbert said. “Against an experienced, well-coached team like that, one that really wants to speed you up and create havoc, you’ve got to control the pace. We didn’t do that. We allowed their defense to speed us up and it had us looking side to side, instead of straight ahead.”

The Generals (11-0) have a different look, as all-tournament selections Brylan Phillips and Jabryn Anderson graduated. Phillips was the tournament's most valuable player a year ago.

But MacArthur isn’t hurting for talent, and Gilbert expects it to make another title run.

“They’re a well-coached team,” Gilbert said. “Their head coach (Tarise Bryson) was one of the best players I ever played against in my life. He was a senior at Illinois State when I was a freshman at Bradley. His team reflect(s) him. They get up in your face, knock down shots, go one-on-on to the basket.

“I can’t say that they’re better this year than last year. Last year, they had Phillips, and he’s a talent. But they’ve come together as far as their guard rotation. They’re 11-0 and that’s a great team. We were thrown into the fire. It will help us down the line.”

Madison (8-5) fell behind 21-9 after one quarter and never recovered. The Trojans’ top player, senior Kerwin Baker, was impressive with 18 points and four 3-pointers. Earnest Davenport, a 6-7 junior, logged four blocks in 13 minutes. But it was hardly enough to counter a MacArthur attack in which nine different players scored.

“They were forcing turnovers and making us play fast,” said the 6-2 Baker, the nephew of former Madison star Maurice Baker. “We couldn’t sit down with the ball. We’ve got to come together as a team next game and play together. But that’s a good team that we played. They’ve got different people this year, but they’re still good. They make shots.”

Sophomore King Dees came off the bench and chipped in with 11 points for the Generals, who shot 49% from the field (28-for-57) despite going 3-for-18 from beyond the arc.

Bryson likes the group he’s assembled and is eager to see what it will accomplish.

“It’s a similar team,” Bryson said. “Last year, Makhi was kind of young; it was his first year playing. Kris (Walker) was young. These boys have been thrown into the fire before. Now, they know what to expect out of me and I know what to expect out of them.

“This team we’ve got, every game, somebody (different) has led us in scoring. Makhi is one of our better players, but we’ve got other guys. Everybody is focusing on Makhi, and Makhi is doing a good job throwing it back out to them.”

Wright feels the responsibility to lead the new-look Generals.

"I’m doing pretty good,” Wright said. “Sometimes, I need to slow down when I’m out there, but I think I do a good job setting my teammates up. I’m mobile for my size and I’m pretty fast. Last year, I just got rebounds. I can be a leading scorer this year. I see myself going D-I. That’s what I’m pushing forward to. I need to take my time and work harder.”

Bryson would love to see the Generals earn another tournament championship, especially against a field that could include as many as six title contenders. MacArthur defeated Edwardsville, Madison, Quincy and O’Fallon to win the title in 2021.

“Right now, we’re focused on O’Fallon,” Bryson said of his team’s opponent in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Thursday. “However it goes, it goes. It would be nice to win the tournament two times in a row, but you know how it goes. O’Fallon is a pretty good team. We played them in the championship game last year, so I’m pretty sure they will have a grudge on their shoulder. We will, too.”

Madison, meanwhile, will play Mundelein (4-8) in the consolation quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Thursday. Mundelein fell to O’Fallon 62-51 in the first round Wednesday.

“We’ve got to evolve together — come together as a team,” Baker said. “Instead of one person over here and a different person over there, we’ve got to come together and play our style of basketball. This is one of the top tournaments in Illinois. I love being in this tournament. We want to at least bring two (victories) home.”

Collinsville Holiday Classic: Decatur MacArthur 67, Madison 39