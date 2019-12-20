Madison uses 'controlled chaos' to beat rival Lovejoy

"We put in a lot of work this summer," Baker said. "He lifted a lot of weights, got a lot of shots up and I expected him to have a big year."

Moore pulled down five rebounds and had three steals. Bursey scored 11 points, had four assists and three steals.

The Wildcats dealt with foul trouble all night and were without their starters for portions of the game.

"We had some guys that had to fill in some roles and kind of took them out of their natural game," Lovejoy coach Kim Haywood said. "They sped us up a little bit tonight. The pressure didn't hurt us, but it caused us to play faster than we're used to."

Lovejoy's leading scorer, Robert Gaithers, fouled out early in the fourth quarter and was held to just two points and five boards.

"Having to put Gaithers on the bench early first half and sitting him for a long period of the game made a difference in the game," Haywood said.

Three Wildcats fouled out just as they were leading a charge that cut a 19-point deficit to 10.

Lovejoy senior Keshawn Kent keyed the spurt with 11 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats never got within single digits.