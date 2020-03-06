Madison uses late rally to capture sectional title

DUPO — It is now appropriate to use the names of Joe Namath, Mark Messier and Jalen Moore in the same sentence.
Not just because Namath epitomized Madison Avenue-style, Messier played hockey in Madison Square Garden and Moore is a boys basketball standout for Madison High School.
When Moore declared, “Friday will not be our last game” after the Trojans’ sectional semifinal victory on Tuesday, his guarantee of victory echoed that of Namath before Super Bowl III and Messier before Game 6 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals.
And like the two New York sports legends, Moore backed up his promise.
After losing in the sectional title game the last two seasons, Madison overcame a nine-point second half deficit to defeat Winchester 59-52 in the Class 1A Dupo Sectional Championship on Friday at Dupo High School.
Madison (25-10), which won its 10th successive game, claimed its first sectional title since 2013 when it finished second in Class 1A. The Trojans advance to play Athens (26-9) in the Jacksonville Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jacksonville Bowl.
Winchester (32-4) rode the hot hand of senior Gabe Cox to launch a 14-4 run to open the second half and build a nine-point lead. The Cougars were first to the floor for loose balls and they were dominating the glass. To make matters worse for Madison, senior point guard Walter Bursey picked up his fourth foul with 2 minutes 5 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“At the beginning of the third quarter, they were getting all the 50-50 balls. I called a time out and said this is not going to be our last game,” Madison coach Maurice Baker said.
Led by sophomore DeAngelo Enlow, the Trojans made their move. Setting up at the mid-post area, Enlow caught the ball, faced the rim and made a series of post moves to get to the hoop. He scored on successive trips to halt the Winchester momentum.
“I was just trying to step up and energize the team,” said Enlow, who led the Trojans with 19 points. “I just tried to get some space so I can get my shot up, because if I get some space, I know I can get an and-1.”
The Winchester lead was 42-39 heading into the fourth quarter when the quickness of Bursey, Moore and the Trojans began to overwhelm Winchester.
Both made driving layups in traffic and a Bursey steal and assist to a streaking Moore put the Trojans ahead 47-45.
“It was tough to play with four fouls. I couldn’t be as aggressive on defense, but I had to pull through,” Bursey said.
And then Javonnie Moore, the sleeping giant, woke up. The team’s leading scorer, Moore was held to just six points on 3-for-15 shooting before driving to the hoop, scoring and drawing a foul. It started a streak of 11 points in the final 2:23 of the game for Moore, who iced the contest by going 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
“My coaches were on me all game to step up and in the fourth quarter, I finally stepped up to help my team win,” Javonnie Moore said.
The Trojans corralled five offensive rebounds and forced six turnovers in the first quarter, but could not make shots. Madison made just two of its first 13 attempts and after three 3-point baskets by Winchester, the Trojans trailed 11-4 early.
“I think the nerves effected my guys, they knew how big of a game it was, and we came out missing shots,” Baker said.
Winchester led 17-12, when the Trojans stopped looking for perimeter shots and started feeding Enlow. Enlow scored 10 first-half points and when Jalen Brown hit a corner 3-pointer with time ticking down in the half, Madison had its first lead since the opening basket, 27-26.
“I thought we had another gear, we were playing in second gear and we wanted to get up to fifth gear, and that’s what we did in the second half,” Baker said.
And despite the nine-point deficit to open the third quarter, Jalen Moore never thought his bold prediction spoken after the sectional semifinal would not come true.
“We came together as a team, we huddled up and talked about what we needed to do,” Jalen Moore said. “We never give up until that final buzzer.”