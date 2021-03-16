Maplewood-Richmond Heights is back in action after canceling winter sports

It was 318 days from when school let out last March until students once again were roaming the halls.

As disappointing as it was to not play this winter, Miller said it was truly remarkable how much of a difference it made being at school and around his classmates.

“It’s definitely a lot better,” Miller said. “When we were online there were tech issues. Just being able to ask questions on the spot, it’s a lot easier. Being there really helps out.”

It’s also easier on him mentally and physically with the new schedule that is in place. Miller is an afternoon student and he said it allows him more flexibility in his day.

“I get the whole morning to catch up on sleep or get stuff done,” he said. “In the afternoons, I feel a lot more focused. I have more energy.”

Even as hard as it was watching the rest of the area continue to play throughout the pandemic, Miller said he understands why the school district made the decision it did. He didn’t like the decision, but he can appreciate it.

“I for sure see where they’re coming from,” Miller said. “They’re trying to make the best decision to keep us healthy and safe.”