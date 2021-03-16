Maplewood-Richmond Heights is back in action after canceling winter sports

The Maplewood-Richmond Heights girls volleyball team took its home floor Friday to face rival Brentwood.
It was the first competition held in the Blue Devils’ gym this school year after the Maplewood-Richmond Heights Board of Education voted 7-0 to resume athletic competitions at its March 4 work session.
As school districts across the area allowed games to go on this school year during the coronavirus pandemic, albeit with restrictions, Maplewood was the only district to completely shut down its winter sports.
The boys and girls basketball teams did not compete. Neither did the wrestlers.
This came after a fall season where the only athletic teams to compete were boys cross country and girls cross country. Other fall sports like boys soccer, girls volleyball and softball were pushed into the alternate fall season, which began last week.
Due to the unknowns of COVID-19 in the fall, Maplewood’s board of education voted in August to hold off on athletics in an attempt to resume in-person learning. The board looked at the metrics surrounding community spread of the virus and determined it did not want to take the risk.
“The administration wanted to try and figure out how to continue with high-quality instruction,” district spokesman Ed Rich said.
Acting superintendent Roxanna Mechem and the board of education declined multiple requests for comment for this story.
Maplewood’s decision may have made it an outlier in the area, but it fully aligned with the most recent guidance by the Centers for Disease Control. In February the CDC released a report that detailed how two wrestling tournaments in Florida led to outbreaks of COVID-19. There is significantly higher risk of the virus spreading indoors than outdoors.
“The emphasis should be placed on the educational needs of students,” a CDC official told National Public Radio in February. “When it comes to extracurricular activities, if it's problematic to conduct those activities without taking the steps that we know work, we believe that officials should consider delaying or postponing.”
That was Maplewood’s reasoning when it voted to push fall sports into the spring and not play winter sports at all.
“The board felt there were too many variables,” Rich said.
Athletes who play fall sports operated under the knowledge they would more than likely get a chance at some sort of season in the spring. The winter athletes knew this season wouldn’t be normal but thought they would get something.
“It’s been tough,” junior Jake Miller said. “Going into it we were thinking we’d get to play games. We followed every rule we could to stay safe.”
While they did not compete when the season began in late November, the boys and girls basketball teams and wrestlers all practiced in some way, shape or form in person.
The wrestling team did more conditioning drills. The basketball teams were in the gym but went through their routines with precautions in place.
A 6-foot-1 and 165-pound guard for the boys basketball team, Miller said the Blue Devils remained hopeful that when January came and they were scheduled to begin an abbreviated schedule, the games would begin.
The board put that to rest at its January meeting when it voted to not let its teams compete in winter sports.
“It was four days before the first game,” Miller said. “We thought for sure we were going to have a season.”
When winter competition was officially canceled, the Blue Devils were allowed to continue practicing.
Miller said the boys basketball team had a long conversation about it. No one was happy, but at least Miller, 16, has another year to play.
“It wasn’t a problem for me, next year is my last year,” he said. “It was always in the back of my head that we were practicing for nothing.”
After sacrificing nearly all of its fall and winter sports, Maplewood resumed in-person learning at the high school Jan. 25. Students attend four days a week with one half attending in the morning and the other in the afternoon.
It was 318 days from when school let out last March until students once again were roaming the halls.
As disappointing as it was to not play this winter, Miller said it was truly remarkable how much of a difference it made being at school and around his classmates.
“It’s definitely a lot better,” Miller said. “When we were online there were tech issues. Just being able to ask questions on the spot, it’s a lot easier. Being there really helps out.”
It’s also easier on him mentally and physically with the new schedule that is in place. Miller is an afternoon student and he said it allows him more flexibility in his day.
“I get the whole morning to catch up on sleep or get stuff done,” he said. “In the afternoons, I feel a lot more focused. I have more energy.”
Even as hard as it was watching the rest of the area continue to play throughout the pandemic, Miller said he understands why the school district made the decision it did. He didn’t like the decision, but he can appreciate it.
“I for sure see where they’re coming from,” Miller said. “They’re trying to make the best decision to keep us healthy and safe.”
Miller will spend the spring jumping for the Blue Devils’ track team. A soccer player in the past, he said he’s going to skip playing in the shortened spring season and instead pursue basketball with a club team. Miller thinks he might want have a future in hoops beyond high school. Not playing this winter left him with an itch he just has to scratch.