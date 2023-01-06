Marchetti continues strong return from injury in Hillsboro's rout of Windsor

HILLSBORO — The new year has been a good one so far for Nick Marchetti.

Mostly recovered from an injury that limited him to just eight of a possible 12 games to start the season, the Hillsboro junior guard has greeted 2023 with the first two double-digit scoring games of his young varsity basketball career, including 13 in the Hawks' 58-27 rout of Windsor in a key Jefferson County Conference Large Schools Division game Friday night at Hillsboro High.

“I've strengthened it and been able to play with the team,” Marchetti said. “I'm starting to ramp it up and play with more confidence.”

Marchetti poured in 14 points in the Hawks' loss to Cape Central on Tuesday and followed that up with another solid performance three nights later.

“Nick twisted his ankle, so he's just kind of finding his legs,” Hillsboro coach Brian Sucharski said. “He does a really good job of driving us. He pushes us to a nice little faster level that we like to play at. Sometimes he's out of control, but we'll take that with what he can give us positively.”

The game was a stark contrast to the teams' first matchup just three weeks ago on Dec. 16. Windsor won that game on its home court 57-41.

“We just were able to change a few of our defenses and finalize our offense to finally run it better and get open looks,” Marchetti said. “We were able to shut down their penetration into the middle as well as guarding their 3-pointers to where they're not able to shoot it wide open like they did last game.”

Windsor coach Ryan McArthy pointed to the fact Hillsboro played in a holiday tournament (at Park Hills Central), while his squad did not.

“I think the scheduling has an impact on it,” he said. “That's not an excuse. They played really well in a Christmas tournament and kind of came in hot. I don't think we've made as many strides as they have over break and I think that had impact.”

Marchetti was the only player in double figures for either side Friday night. That was just fine for the Hawks (9-4 overall, 2-1 conference), who had a total of 14 players get in the game with 10 of them scoring points.

“When we do things the right way, we have a lot of guys that are gonna contribute. That's what we want to see,” Sucharski said. “Our ideal scoreline would be to have six or seven guys in double digits or even with eight points. That puts you at almost 60 points and that's a good place.”

No double-figure scorers were not as good for the Owls (8-5, 2-2), who had just nine field goal makes in the game, including four in the second half.

“The past couple games, we've kind of struggled to put the ball in the hole and we've relied on our defense to keep us in games,” McArthy said. “But tonight I didn't think we competed fully four quarters and I didn't think we were very mentally-tough tonight.”

Hillsboro scored the game's first four points and jumped out to a 12-3 lead just past the midway point of the first quarter, but Windsor tallied the final five points of the first and first three points of the second quarter to trim its deficit to one at 12-11 and the game would remain close throughout the rest of the first half with the Hawks taking a 22-17 lead into the halftime locker room.

Marchetti drilled a 3-pointer just 21 seconds into the third quarter to fuel a 12-0 Hillsboro run to start the second half.

“It's always good to go on a run and get that separation because then you can start playing more comfortable,” Sucharski said. “And it puts the other team a little bit on edge and takes them out of what they want to do and puts them in position to where they have to do something else.”

That 12-point surge was part of a greater 20-4 advantage the Hawks enjoyed in the third quarter to blow the game wide open.

Seven different Hillsboro players scored in the decisive third quarter.

“It's amazing because, whenever you're tired, you don't have to worry about playing on sore or tired legs,” Marchetti said. “You can just get a sub, get a break and get back in. We have enough players depth-wise to play well at that speed without any loss.”

Hillsboro notched the final six points of the third quarter and then had the first 10 of the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Those 10 points came in a hurry in the first 1 minute, 39 seconds of the period, capped by Payton Brown's three-point play that increased the lead to 31 and invoked the running clock on a team the Hawks had just lost by 16 points against three weeks ago.

Windsor was outscored 36-10 in the second half.

“It was tough,” McArthy said. “I thought we got frustrated with each other. You could tell how out of sync we were. Shots weren't falling. Stuff in the paint wasn't falling. And I think our guys weren't as mentally-tough as we've been in the past. All you can do is respond and fight your way out of this.”

The win keeps Hillsboro within shouting distance of Festus, which sits atop the conference with a 3-0 mark.

“A conference championship is nice, but at the same time, our goal is to win every game that we play, regardless of who the competition is, and we're trying to get better every day,” Sucharski said. “Our best basketball is hopefully gonna be played later on this year.”

Hillsboro 58, Windsor 27