ST. CHARLES — The Marquette boys basketball team is getting some valuable on-the-job training to start the new season.
The Mustangs graduated their top five scorers from last season and are relying on a very inexperienced crew, but so far so good, as Marquette led from the end of the first quarter on in a 60-46 win over Fort Zumwalt West in a White Pool game Wednesday night at the 2019 St. Charles West Warrior Classic.
Second-seeded Marquette (2-1) advanced to take on No. 1 seed Fort Zumwalt South (2-1) for the tournament championship at 8 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs have knocked off the Mustangs in each of the last two Warrior Classic finals, including a 62-61 thriller last season.
“We are a work in progress,” Marquette coach Eric Schweain said. “It's a great group of boys and we're trying to improve everyday. I see them growing mentally and physically almost every practice and every game, which to me is very encouraging. I'm really impressed with the growth we've had so far.”
Marquette had a trio of juniors — Owen Marsh, Hunter Hacala and Brendan Harter — each score 13 points to lead the way. Senior Josh Merz added 10 points.
Marsh and Hacala had very little varsity experience last season with most of their playing time coming at the junior varsity level. Harter scored 10 points in five games as a sophomore at De Smet last season. Merz has the most varsity experience, but even that was limited, as he averaged just two points per game off the bench in 25 contests a year ago.
“We don't have much experience and we really haven't played together much, but we're getting acclimated to that and I think we're doing well so far,” Marsh said. “We pride ourselves on being a team, sharing the ball, making that extra pass and doing everything we can to get open shots.”
Senior guard D. J. Turner led the way for No. 3 seed Fort Zumwalt West (2-1) with a game-high 27 points, while fellow senior Kody Klingensmith added seven points. No other Jaguar had more than four points.
“We're still in the process of trying to figure out things,” said Zumwalt West coach Jeremy Rapp, whose team will play host St. Charles West (2-4) for third place at 6:30 p.m. Friday. “We knew Marquette is a fundamentally sound team. We were happy defensively, but we've got to be able to put up more than 50 points in order to be able to compete with a team of that caliber.”
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair with four ties and four lead changes. Harter had seven first quarter points to stake Marquette to a 17-15 lead. He was one of five different Mustangs to score in the first eight minutes.
“We have guys whose roles could change from one night to the next,” Schweain said. “If they step up and say, 'This is what I'm going to do for the Marquette Mustangs tonight,' then that's only going to benefit us as we step into January and February.”
Rapp was pleased with the way the Jaguars played in the first quarter.
“That's the start to the game we know we want to have,” he said. “We didn't have it Monday night (a 59-52 win over Francis Howell North) and that was a big focus of ours yesterday.”
The Mustangs stretched their lead to as many as six points before settling for a 28-23 halftime lead.
“It's always big to come out at halftime with a lead and go in confident,” Marsh said. “We just came into the locker room, talked about what we needed to and came out and executed it.”
Marquette scored 13 of the first 20 points of the third quarter to take a 41-30 lead. Turner did his best to keep Zumwalt West in the game, scoring all seven of the Jaguars' points during that stretch, including his fifth and sixth 3-pointers of the game.
“He battled and he played tough,” Rapp said. “We know everybody is going to key on him coming into games. He was able to get his points on Monday against Howell North and he was able to do it again tonight. The first game of the year against (Zumwalt) South, we got complementary scoring, but it was a little bit tough to come by tonight.”
After Zumwalt West got the lead down to seven points, Marquette scored the final seven points of the quarter to take a comfortable 48-34 lead after three.
The Mustangs' lead dipped into single digits just one time in the fourth quarter during a brief stretch midway through, but they hit five of seven free throws down the stretch to ice the victory and earn a spot in the title game.
“It's going to be fun. It's going to be a fight,” Marsh said. “It will have to be a team effort to come out with a win.”