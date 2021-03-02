Marquette tops Parkway West in district semifinal

CHESTERFIELD — The Marquette boys basketball team seems to play its best with a chip on its shoulder.
Last year, the Mustangs won a district championship despite entering the postseason as the No. 3 seed. This year, they once again have the No. 3 seed in the Class 6 District 3 tournament.
“We take that as an insult,” Marquette senior Owen Marsh said. “We think that we are better than a three seed and we have to go out and prove them wrong.”
And that’s exactly what the Mustangs are doing for a second consecutive year.
Marquette deployed a stifling zone defense, balanced scoring and energy from its bench to beat host Parkway West, the No. 2 seed, 57-46 on Tuesday night. The Mustangs (15-8) will host No. 4 seed Lafayette (14-13) for the district championship at 6 p.m. Friday.
“I'm really proud of the kids,” Marquette coach Eric Schweain said. “We were in foul trouble and we kept mixing some things up then, but the way they continued to rebound, the way they continued to contest shots, they did the little things that we talk about and work on every day in practice.”
Marsh led Marquette with 12 points. Hunter Hacala and Anthony Caldwell each scored nine points and Carlos Bell added eight points.
Tre’ Bell scored 17 points and Ja’Marion Wayne added 11 points for West (16-7).
Marquette took firm control in the second half, pushing a single digit advantage to an 18-point cushion early in the fourth quarter.
Max Harris scored all six of his points after the break. Carlos Bell added a pair of baskets, but his biggest contribution showed up on the defensive end with energizing hustle plays, rebounds and a big block.
“I try to base my game off my defense,” Carlos Bell said. “I let the guards, my other teammates, get all the scoring. It's a team sport so I just play my part and hopefully get the win.”
Carlos Bell’s contributions helped short-circuit any momentum West was trying to build.
“Carlos came in and lifted us up,” Schweain said. “In practice, we tell the guys whether you start or come off the bench, lift the team up. Carlos absolutely did that tonight.”
Baskets from Hacala and Marsh extended Marquette’s lead to 47-29 early in the fourth, forcing West to ramp up its full court pressure.
The press wreaked its designed havoc, forcing seven turnovers down the stretch. West had several looks to get within 10, but couldn’t find the key basket to turn the tide.
“Defensively they were good,” West coach John Wright said. “I thought we had some good things that we wanted to do attack-wise and we just couldn't throw it in the ocean tonight.”
West shot 38 percent (20 for 53) from the field for the game.
Meanwhile, Marquette shot a blistering 58 percent (22 for 38).
“Coach Schweain stressed jumping towards the ball and dominating the boards, and I think we did both those,” Marsh said.
Marquette took advantage of a sluggish start by West, scoring the game’s first six points. Andrew Young, Cade Woodfin and Hacala got the early baskets for the Mustangs.
A Tre’ Bell jumper midway through the opening quarter got West on the scoreboard, but Marquette extended its lead to double-digits with a 7-0 run. Caldwell drained a 3-ball during the spurt to give the Mustangs a 17-6 advantage.
Marquette continued to build on its lead as Marsh put down a hook and Hacala followed with a 3-pointer to make it 22-8.
West answered with a 9-2 run, sparked by a couple of turnovers forced by the Longhorns defense, to get back into it. Reed got West going with a trey and Tre’ Bell, Wayne and Brady Kuehl added baskets to cut Marquette’s lead to 26-17 at halftime.
“I thought we put our effort there, we just didn't execute and so as a program we're going to have to get better moving forward”
Marquette shot 55 percent (12 for 22) and West shot 35 percent (8 for 23) from the field in the first half.
The Mustangs beat Lafayette, who upset top-seeded Eureka in overtime in its semifinal, 54-33 on Dec. 18.
“We’re going to put our best foot forward come Friday,” Schweain said. “We’re really excited about it.”