Martin carries CBC past Chicago St. Rita in O'Fallon Shootout

O’FALLON, Ill. — In a game that featured three of the best young big men in the Midwest, Rob Martin was unstoppable.

The diminutive senior point guard for the CBC basketball team, Martin scored 27 points Saturday to lead the Cadets to a hard-fought 56-51 win over Chicago St. Rita in the penultimate game of the O’Fallon Shootout at the Panther Dome on the campus of O’Fallon Township High.

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (14-6) was fortunate to escape with the win. Nothing came easy for the Cadets. CBC coach Justin Tatum burned a timeout less than a minute after the opening tip as his players weren’t on the same page and were unable to execute the play he called.

Part of the confusion came from sophomore center John Bol and senior post Eric Holmes both being in the starting lineup. Tatum was trying to match up with St. Rita twin towers James Brown (6-foot-10) and Morez Johnson (6-foot-9).

“We were adjusting to playing two bigs for that long,” Tatum said. “That’s something we have not been doing all year but we had to because of that lineup.”

Points were hard to come by all game but especially early on as CBC took a 10-7 lead after the first quarter. The second quarter was better as CBC’s defense fed its offense. Larry Hughes Jr. was active in the passing lanes and had a runout dunk. He finished with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Martin dropped in a layup for the last bucket of the half to put CBC ahead 27-17 headed into the locker room.

St. Rita (18-8) pushed the pace more in the third quarter and it paid off. Sophomore guard Jaedin Reyna knocked down a 3-pointer to start the scoring. Johnson scored his first points of the game. Reyna had eight of his team-high 16 points in the period as St. Rita tied the game at 33 going into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs are loaded with underclassmen and there are times their youth shows itself. The first half against CBC was one of those times.

“I felt like we were in a rush. We weren’t real patient,” St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell said. “Once we settled in I thought we got better as the game went on. Early on we were trying to force the issue instead of allowing the game happen.”

St. Rita took a 40-37 lead after freshman guard Melvin Bell buried two free throws with 5 minutes and 43 seconds to play.

After senior guard Mikhail Abdul-Hamid answered with two of his own free throws on the other end, Martin took over.

The shifty point guard made his defender go one way while he went the other into a wide open lane for his easiest layup of the night. He immediately followed that by picking Reyna’s pocket and turning that into another easy layup to put the Cadets ahead 43-40.

Reyna cut the lead with two of his own free throws but Martin had the answer with a smooth 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 46-42 lead with 2:52 to play.

All told Martin scored 15 of his 27 points in the final 3 minutes and 30 seconds. He iced the win at the free-throw line by connecting on all six of his fourth-quarter attempts. Free throws have been a bit of a challenge for Martin and he missed three earlier in the game.

“He knows I’m disappointed in that. He could end games earlier if he makes his free throws,” Tatum said. “To have him as a floor general and knowing what he does I can fuss about one thing, but I know he’s going to do other things to help us win the game.”

Martin had to be at his best as the other Cadets could not find their offensive rhythm. Abdul-Hamid scored seven points off the bench. Holmes had five points and three rebounds before being pulled early in the fourth quarter with four fouls.

The 7-foot-2 Bol picked up his fourth foul midway through the third quarter. He finished with two points, one rebound, one blocked shot and one steal. With Bol in foul trouble CBC went to 6-foot-9 freshman Matthew Michalski who hasn’t seen much varsity time this season.

“We had to go deep because we couldn’t have Larry or Mikhail guarding those big guys so we had to use our two bigs,” Tatum said.

St. Rita had the twin towers but CBC managed to contain them. Brown had seven points and two rebounds. Johnson had five points and 15 rebounds.

“We knew our offense wasn’t going to be fluid as possible but that doesn’t stop us on the defensive end,” Tatum said. “We weren’t doing all the things we’re supposed to do especially in the third quarter. We let teams get their momentum and their confidence built up on us and then they feel we can play.”

Martin was named the game’s most valuable player for his efforts. Along with his 27 points he finished with three rebounds, two steals but didn’t have an assist, a rare occurrence for the Cadets’ four-year standout.

“My guys weren’t hitting shots,” Martin said. “I just had to turn up. I’m glad we won.”

