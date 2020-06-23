Mascoutah boys basketball coach Justin Love dies; former SLU player was 41

Mascoutah High boys basketball coach Justin Love died suddenly Tuesday morning.

Love, who had been with the school for three years, was found unresponsive at the St. Clair County high school campus at approximately 11:15 a.m., according to school officials.

Love was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 41.

School officials did not have any further information.

"Coach Love was a beloved member of the Mascoutah family and will be greatly missed," Mascoutah athletics director Scott Battas said in an email.

Sad news out of the @MHS19_ATHLETICS community where Justin was the head boys basketball coach. Condolences to his family, friends and the entire Mascoutah community. https://t.co/z8M7BxdWIy — IHSA #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) June 23, 2020