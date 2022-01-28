Mascoutah gets off to hot start on way to MVC win over Waterloo

WATERLOO — Ryan Bibb patiently waited for his turn.

The Mascoutah High senior had a sharp shooter's touch when he first stepped onto the court as a sophomore. But that sniper-like range had disappeared of late.

On Friday, Bibb reminded everyone that he hadn't lost his touch.

"In the last few games, I told him to let it rip," Mascoutah coach Cole Schomaker said.

Bibb did just that in sparking the Indians to a 73-54 victory over Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Waterloo High School.

"You've got to prove you can make them and my teammates gave me confidence and good looks and that was a big part of it," Bibb said.

Bibb finished with 12 points, eight of which came in the first four minutes.

Mascoutah (18-4, 6-0 MVC) notched its 11th consecutive win over Waterloo and pushed its conference winning streak to 16 games. The last time the Indians were bested in a conference contest was a 66-51 setback to Jerseyville in the regular-season finale of the 2019-20 season.

"The MVC runs through us," Bibb said. "Coach has been saying that for a while and that's what we're proving."

Bibb, a Naval Academy baseball commit, couldn't miss in the first quarter, going a perfect 3-for-3 from the field with two long-range shots to help Mascoutah race out to a 12-1 lead.

"We were motivated tonight," Bibb said. "There were a lot of different things. Lots of different comments, tweets and a lot of people talking. We were ready to go."

Mascoutah sprinted up and down the court in the first half using its speed to overwhelm the Bulldogs.

"There have been times, we were walking the ball up the court and that's not what we do," Schomaker said. "We have some awesome athletes here and I think we're at our best when we push it ahead."

Junior Darien Singleton tied a career high with 23 points for the winners.

"When Darien plays within himself, he's unstoppable," Schomaker said. "He finished hard and found guys open. He just had a great day."

Senior Justin King poured in 18 points for the Indians.

After a slow start, Waterloo (14-10, 4-2 MVC) found its rhythm in the second half, nearly matching the Indians' offensive output. The Bulldogs shot a blistering 64 percent from the field, forcing the ball down low.

"We've got two extremely good post players and that's the one area where we thought we could have an advantage," Waterloo coach Allen Siedle said.

Senior Logan Calvert led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.

"He's been a really good player the entire year, but the last 12 games he's really stepped up," Siedle said.

Siedle was pleased with what he saw from his team over the final two quarters.

"Our second half, we played with them, but to beat a team like that you have to have a full game like that," Siedle said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.