Mascoutah outlasts Okawville in triple overtime thriller

BREESE — Justin King saw his defender go under the screen to create an opening.
The Mascoutah High sophomore smiled as his 3-pointer pushed the Indians lead to four points early in the third overtime period.
"It gave us some breathing room," Mascoutah coach Justin Love said.
Mascoutah used that breathing room to hold on for a thrilling 74-70 triple-overtime victory over Okawville in its first game of the 59th Annual Mater Dei Christmas Tournament at Mater Dei on Thursday.
"In that situation where you play two and three overtimes, it's a battle of will and I'm glad my team fought," Love said. "We were fortunate tonight, but it could have gone either way."
This was the second consecutive meeting between Mascoutah (5-3) and Okawville that has ended in multiple overtimes. The Indians won 65-56 in four overtimes on Dec. 29, 2017.
Mascoutah will play Red Bay (Ala.) on Friday in its second pool-play game.
After seeing the lead change 10 times throughout the game, Mascoutah grabbed a one-point lead and forced a turnover to set the stage for King's dagger-like shot.
King hit the biggest shot of the game with three minutes left in the third overtime period. It was his fifth triple of contest.
"That 3-pointer gave us some room and we were fortunate that we were able to close the game," Love said.
King led all scorers with 28 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field. He also pulled down four rebounds and had four assists.
After seeing Okawville's sharpshooting abilities, Love was relieved when King's 3-pointer gave them a two-possession lead.
"You never know what can happen, because they can (shoot it)," Love said.
King opened the game by scoring 10 of his team's first 15 points.
"I knew right out of the gate that I was on," King said.
King was limited to just nine points before the overtime periods.
"They went to a 2-3 zone for a little bit which stalled out our offense, but when they went back to man it kind of jumped us," King said.
Okawville (5-3) had its chances, but due to 17 turnovers, the Rockets were never able to take more than a three-point lead at any point in the game.
"We competed and fought hard, but the same thing that has been bugging us all season long bit us again tonight," Okawville coach Jon Kraus said. "It's a step in the right direction."
Okawville's Lucas Frederking led the Rockets with 23 points.
Mascoutah went on a 10-2 run to start the game before Kraus called a timeout.
"We were just kind of standing around and letting them play," Kraus said. "I just tried to address the things we were working on in the last few weeks of practice and we flipped a switch."
While Okawville struggled at the free-throw line, going 17-for-30, Mascoutah went 15-for-21, and 10-for-12 in the third overtime period.