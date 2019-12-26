Mascoutah outlasts Okawville in triple overtime thriller

"That 3-pointer gave us some room and we were fortunate that we were able to close the game," Love said.

King led all scorers with 28 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field. He also pulled down four rebounds and had four assists.

After seeing Okawville's sharpshooting abilities, Love was relieved when King's 3-pointer gave them a two-possession lead.

"You never know what can happen, because they can (shoot it)," Love said.

King opened the game by scoring 10 of his team's first 15 points.

"I knew right out of the gate that I was on," King said.

King was limited to just nine points before the overtime periods.

"They went to a 2-3 zone for a little bit which stalled out our offense, but when they went back to man it kind of jumped us," King said.

Okawville (5-3) had its chances, but due to 17 turnovers, the Rockets were never able to take more than a three-point lead at any point in the game.

"We competed and fought hard, but the same thing that has been bugging us all season long bit us again tonight," Okawville coach Jon Kraus said. "It's a step in the right direction."