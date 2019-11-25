MASCOUTAH — Cedric Rhodes said he knew the house would be packed Monday.
The junior guard was certain the Mascoutah High boys basketball team’s season opener would have similar energy to what the school’s football team had on its run to the state semifinals that ended Saturday.
"With the home fans at the football game, we knew that the fans would come out for the basketball game," Rhodes said. "With energy like that, we knew we'd have a better game."
Rhodes and his teammates did not leave the fan base not disappointed Monday night.
Mascoutah rolled to a 68-20 victory over Mississippi Valley Conference rival Waterloo to close out the opening day of the Mascoutah Tipoff Classic.
Indians boys basketball coach Justin Love said he hopes the school’s athletics success from the fall carries over to the winter.
"Our cross country team, our football team and volleyball team did well this year," said Love, who led Mascoutah to a Class 3A sectional final appearance last season before losing to eventual state champ East St. Louis. "For us, we just want to get better every day. It's just the first day, first step today."
Mascoutah (1-0 overall, 1-0 MVC) had three players in double-digit scoring, led by Jack Seibert's 16 points.
The Indians forced 17 turnovers, which led to quick transition buckets. Part of that offensive success stemmed from the Indians' full-court trapping defense.
"We were just being fast," Rhodes said. "Coach had a good game plan and I think we executed it well."
Mascoutah’s five-team, 10-game round robin tournament continues Tuesday and runs through Dec. 6.
Nashville 56, Columbia 23 — Carson Parker, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, led the way with 21 points as the Hornets won the opening game of the Mascoutah Tipoff Classic.
Nashville (1-0), last season’s Class 2A state runner-up, also got 13 points from senior Tristen Hercules.
"We weren't sure what was going to happen tonight, but I thought we ran some things well," Nashville coach Wayne Harre said.
Nashville’s basketball season opener was a success the same week as its football team plays for a Class 2A state championship Friday in DeKalb.
Columbia (0-1) was limited to just 8-for-30 shooting from the field and only had one made three-point basket.
"They spaced themselves so well on the court and shrunk the court so much," first-year Columbia coach Brooks Demijan said. "They did a good job of closing out on our shooting and we didn't shoot very well in the first half. We just got to do better at executing."