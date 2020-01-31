Mascoutah squeaks past Triad to move into first place in MVC

Love wasn't the only person who felt helpless as Winslow strode to the line with Mascoutah leading 56-55 with 0.2 seconds left in regulation. Junior Cedric Rhodes admits that it felt surreal as he watched the Triad senior prepare to take his first free throw of the 1-and-1.

"I knew if he missed the shot, we won, but if he made it, we'd lose the game," Rhodes said. "It was just a good moment to be in. I'm just glad he missed it so we got the win."

In the final minute of the game, the lead changed hands four times. Mascoutah took a 56-55 lead with 10 seconds left in regulation when sophomore Justin King drove in from the left-wing and put in a contested a layup.

"I didn't think it was going to go in," King said. "When I saw it bouncing around, I thought it may have a chance to go in. When I saw it go in, I was just relieved."

King's go-ahead layup gave him a team-high 12 points. He pulled down six rebounds, dished out two assists and stole two passes.

His second steal came to halt an 8-0 Triad run midway through the fourth quarter.

"I saw they were trying to make a play at the top of the key and they fumbled the ball up there, so Just went after the ball," King said.