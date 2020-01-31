Mascoutah squeaks past Triad to move into first place in MVC

MASCOUTAH — Standing on the sidelines, Justin Love couldn't remember a more helpless feeling.
The Mascoutah coach just stood there and hoped as Triad's Nate Winslow was sent the free throw line for a chance to tie and or win the game.
"You play that entire game and then you have a situation where it comes down to the end of the game, I felt for my guys," Love said. "I thought positively, but that's all you can really do because the game's taken out of your hand. Just leave it up to fate, basketball gods, whatever you want to call it and just let it play out."
Fate answered the silent prayers from the Mascoutah faithful as the free throw attempt to tie the game rattled out and Mascoutah held off a hard-charging Triad team to seal a 56-55 Mississippi Valley Conference victory on Friday evening at Mascoutah High School.
"That's what you preach as a coach, that if you work hard, you'll get this kind of result," Love said. "If you work hard for 32 minutes, you'll get a victory. It's really good that when you say that you get a victory, rather than saying it and things don't go your way."
Mascoutah (12-10, 4-0 MVC) moved into sole possession of the first place in the conference and remain the only unbeaten conference team with six conference games remaining.
The Indians extended its winning streak over its conference rivals to three consecutive games.
Love wasn't the only person who felt helpless as Winslow strode to the line with Mascoutah leading 56-55 with 0.2 seconds left in regulation. Junior Cedric Rhodes admits that it felt surreal as he watched the Triad senior prepare to take his first free throw of the 1-and-1.
"I knew if he missed the shot, we won, but if he made it, we'd lose the game," Rhodes said. "It was just a good moment to be in. I'm just glad he missed it so we got the win."
In the final minute of the game, the lead changed hands four times. Mascoutah took a 56-55 lead with 10 seconds left in regulation when sophomore Justin King drove in from the left-wing and put in a contested a layup.
"I didn't think it was going to go in," King said. "When I saw it bouncing around, I thought it may have a chance to go in. When I saw it go in, I was just relieved."
King's go-ahead layup gave him a team-high 12 points. He pulled down six rebounds, dished out two assists and stole two passes.
His second steal came to halt an 8-0 Triad run midway through the fourth quarter.
"I saw they were trying to make a play at the top of the key and they fumbled the ball up there, so Just went after the ball," King said.
Triad (16-7, 4-1 MVC) was bottled up on the offensive end. The area's second-leading scorer Luke Cox was limited to nine points on 3-for-16 shooting from the field.
Leading the charge defensively was Rhodes.
"I knew I was going to have a task," Rhodes said. "I knew he was a good scorer. He was one of the talks of the area and I knew I had to come out and lock it up."
Love never went to a junk defense, or a complex defense on Cox and Triad. It was man-to-man from the tip to the buzzer.
"I've been a man-to-man guy and I've been preaching that all season," love said. "It's a big win late in the season. I know practice gets boring going over defensive drills, but it's all preparation for a game of this magnitude."
Against the tight man-to-man defense, the Knights went 0-for-16 from long range.
"Hats off to them. They're a talented young team and they came out ready to play," Triad coach Jeff Guidry said. "Offensively, we didn't shoot the ball well. That's been our bread and butter all season. I'm proud of my guys for keep fighting."
Triad was led ins coring by junior Sam Yager with 12 points. Despite saddled by early foul trouble, Winslow scored 10 points and Michael Tentis added 10 points.
Despite trailing for much of the game, Triad mounted a run late and took a 53-52 lead with just over a minute remaining in regulation.
"We continued to show fight," Guidry said. "We've been in this situation a lot this year where we've come out on top, but this is one where we came out a little short. We gave ourselves a chance at the end and that's all you can ask for as a coach."
Four people scored nine or more points for the Indians, while Mascoutah collected 15 assists.
"It's good to see teamwork and share the basketball and play unselfish," Love said.