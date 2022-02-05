Mater Dei avoids letdown with hard-fought victory over Miller Career Academy

BREESE — Mater Dei was guarding against a letdown Saturday.

The Knights accomplished their mission as they rallied to defeat Miller Career Academy 49-39 in a nonconference boys basketball game.

Cameron Haag scored 20 points to lead Mater Dei, which was coming off the high of a 32-25 victory Friday against rival Breese Central.

“After the big win against Central, we knew we had to pick it up a little bit,” Haag said. “We came out slow, but we ended up on a strong note.”

A senior, Haag’s effort included a key putback at the buzzer that gave Mater Dei (18-10) a 32-27 lead after three quarters. Junior Jacob Hustedde and sophomore Drake Wagner both came off the bench and supplied eight points, and senior Jacob Patton had all seven of his points in the fourth quarter.

Mater Dei coach Cory Arentsen mentioned a “hangover effect” he was hoping his team would avoid against the Phoenix.

“After we beat Nashville at Nashville in a thriller (Jan. 21 in the Nashville Invitational Tournament), we had to play Mascoutah in the third-place game,” Arentsen said of a 55-49 loss to the Indians. “Our energy wasn’t what it typically is.

“We played our crosstown rival (Friday) night and then came back to play a school we’re not familiar with, and the energy’s not going to be the same. We started slow, but once we started seeing the ball go through the basket, that energy picks up a little bit. That was huge.”

The Phoenix (13-8) led 19-11 early in the second quarter when 6-foot-6 senior Eric Calicutt went to the bench with his third foul. The Knights capitalized on his absence, grabbing a 24-21 lead at halftime and never trailed again.

Mater Dei’s 2-3 zone frustrated the Phoenix, who shot just 31 percent from the field (16 for 51), including 3 for 15 on 3-pointers.

“When (Calicutt) left, it kind of changed the way we were trying to attack,” Miller Career coach Brandon Wright said. “We were trying to go inside-out, and it messed up our flow a little bit. They switched from man-to-man and went to a zone, and we were trying to make adjustments.

“A couple of guys got frustrated and we were also asking guys to step up into roles that they’re probably not used to being in.”

Calicutt, who finished with a team-high 17 points, had eight points in the first quarter, which ended with the Phoenix on top 17-8. Calicutt’s basket in the paint with 6 minutes 30 seconds to play in the second quarter made it 19-8, but his third foul came on the next possession.

With Calicutt on the bench, Mater Dei’s confidence soared, as did its offensive continuity.

“Taking him out of the game was a big part of this,” Haag said. “We were able to attack the basket more since they didn’t have a rim protector. It was different to attack the basket instead of spot-up shooting.”

Mater Dei led 28-27 late in the third quarter but got some breathing room when Wagner scored off a turnover to make it 30-27.

Haag then followed a missed shot by senior Jayce Napovanice and converted a rebound basket ahead of the buzzer, giving the Knights a 32-27 lead.

“The team was down a little bit (at that point), so I had to get the energy back up,” Haag said of his putback. “I just did my part. I was in a great place.”

Even though the shot only made it a five-point game, emotionally it was huge. The Knights then took control with a 12-4 run that included a three-point play by Patton, a 3-pointer by Haag and a layup by Haag off a turnover. Suddenly, Mater Dei was ahead 44-32 with 3:25 remaining.

“Cam had a great game,” Arentsen said. “He’s just a great athlete. He’s all-state in football and he’s really coming into his own in basketball. His best sport might be baseball. His athleticism shows in a game like this. When he makes some perimeter shots, he’s hard to guard and hard to stay in front of.”

Mater Dei shot 43 percent (19 for 44) and was 6 for 15 on 3-pointers. The Knights had 17 turnovers, but only 11 in the final three quarters.

Miller Career was no closer than four points in the fourth quarter. Besides Calicutt, no other player had more than six points.

“We’re still trying to learn and get better. It’s a learning lesson,” said Wright, who credited Mater Dei. “Their adjustment to the 2-3 zone was perfect. We weren’t ready to attack it the way I thought we would have.”

