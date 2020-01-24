Mater Dei cruises past Breese Central, into Nashville Tournament final

NASHVILLE, Ill. — Ron Schadegg didn't unleash a fire and brimstone speech at halftime.
The Mater Dei coach didn't need to.
"We're not a bunch of screamers or yellers with this group," Schadegg said. "They understand that they're capable of beating a lot of people on any given night. It's just a matter of execution and taking care of the ball."
Clinging to a seven-point lead at the break, Mater Dei caught fire in the third quarter and cruised past Breese Central 64-35 on Friday in its final pool play game at the Nashville Invitational Tournament.
"We knew we had to get it going — and we did," Mater Dei senior Jacob Schadegg said.
Mater Dei (17-4) will play Mascoutah for the title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Knights have won the last four matchups and five of the last six meetings against their cross-town rivals.
After only hitting seven field goals in the first half, Mater Dei opened the second half on a 15-0 run, turning the seven-point contest into a rout.
"I thought we made our adjustments well at halftime," Ron Schadegg said. "Our defense started generating some easy baskets and helped our confidence."
The Knights went 9-for-19 from the field in the third quarter, turned Breese Central (9-11) over six times and pulled down six offensive rebounds.
"We turned it over and they got some points and then we tried to get into the flow of things and we didn't execute," Breese Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. "We didn't shoot the ball well or run our offense like we needed to run the offense and that hurt us. Their athleticism and they had five guys hitting 3-pointers. They're tough to beat when they're doing that."
Jacob Schadegg and senior Caleb Zurliene scored 19 points each, while Schadegg grabbed six rebounds and recorded four steals. Zurliene had nine rebounds and blocked three shots.
"I just said we had to forget about this game," Shubert said. "I didn't think our preparation wasn't where it needed to be playing a team that's ranked fifth in Class 2A. We didn't have the mindset that we needed to have. It's over, we've got a tough game tomorrow night."
After being held to just four points in the first half, Zurliene scored 13 of Mater Dei's 26 third-quarter points.
"First half I didn't get my shot inside," Zurliene said. "We were settling and shooting a lot of 3-pointers. Coach told us to get the rim and every time I got it, that was my goal."
Breese Central senior Bradon Thomas led the way with 13 points and collected six rebounds while drawing Zurliene on the defensive end.
"Bradon did a good job but he got into foul trouble where we tried to rest him at times, but it kind of snowballed on us," Shubert said. "He's been able to score down low for us. He's taken leadership of the team. I'm proud of the way he's worked."
Playing for a tournament title has Schadegg excited for another shot at a top-notch team.
"We want to play the best teams, no matter where they're at," Schadegg said. "We want to play the best and we want to get the best from everybody. We're looking forward to tomorrow."
Jacob Schadegg knows exactly what it will take to bring home another tournament title to add to its Mater Dei Christmas Tournament title.
"Defense," Schadegg said.