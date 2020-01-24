Mater Dei cruises past Breese Central, into Nashville Tournament final

"We turned it over and they got some points and then we tried to get into the flow of things and we didn't execute," Breese Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. "We didn't shoot the ball well or run our offense like we needed to run the offense and that hurt us. Their athleticism and they had five guys hitting 3-pointers. They're tough to beat when they're doing that."

Jacob Schadegg and senior Caleb Zurliene scored 19 points each, while Schadegg grabbed six rebounds and recorded four steals. Zurliene had nine rebounds and blocked three shots.

"I just said we had to forget about this game," Shubert said. "I didn't think our preparation wasn't where it needed to be playing a team that's ranked fifth in Class 2A. We didn't have the mindset that we needed to have. It's over, we've got a tough game tomorrow night."

After being held to just four points in the first half, Zurliene scored 13 of Mater Dei's 26 third-quarter points.

"First half I didn't get my shot inside," Zurliene said. "We were settling and shooting a lot of 3-pointers. Coach told us to get the rim and every time I got it, that was my goal."

Breese Central senior Bradon Thomas led the way with 13 points and collected six rebounds while drawing Zurliene on the defensive end.