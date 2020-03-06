Mater Dei defeats Alton Marquette to claim first sectional title since 2015

Alton Marquette (26-7) mounted a mini-run at the end of the third quarter and trimmed a double-digit deficit to just eight points before forcing a steal with time winding down. With the Explorers off and running, trying to cut into the lead heading into the fourth quarter, Jacob Schadegg dove into the passing lane to force a steal.

Jacob Schadegg collected the loose ball and rocketed a pass to a wide-open Napovanice, who drained the 3-pointer to push the lead back to double-digits.

"That was the only time in the night that I put my head down," Alton Marquette coach Steve Medford said. "That was a game-changer. That was the dagger."

Alton Marquette never got closer than to within 10 points the rest of the night.

Napovanice, a standout running back on the football team, scored a game-high 11 points.

"We're well balanced and have good players around (Caleb Zurliene)," Schadegg said. "That's the flexibility that we've got. If someone can shut down 'Z' or Jake (Schadegg) can't get going, we have other guys on the floor who can get it done."

Napovanice also collected four assists, none bigger than two alley-oops to senior Zurliene in the first quarter that delighted the large Mater Dei fan base.