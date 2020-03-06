Mater Dei defeats Alton Marquette to claim first sectional title since 2015

SHELBYVILLE — Jacob Schadegg raced down the court on a mission.
The Mater Dei senior guard sacrificed his body, diving to force a steal before fellow senior Zach Napovanice drained a 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer sounded.
"I knew that if they would have gotten a bucket, they would have gotten a lot of momentum, so I figured I had to change it," Schadegg said.
That hustle play helped the Knights seal a 42-27 win over Alton Marquette in the championship game of the Class 2A Shelbyville Sectional on Friday at Shelbyville High School.
"It was a great feeling," Napovanice said. "We've started slow and we came out today with some fire. When I saw that, I knew we were going to win."
Mater Dei (29-5) will play Murphysboro (28-7) in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
The Knights claimed their first sectional championship since 2015 when they finished fourth in the state in Class 2A. It was coach Ron Schadegg's second title since taking over the program in 2013.
"They're all good if you win them," Ron Schadegg said. "It's good to be part of this one with my son (Jacob Schadegg) and this is a great group of kids. I don't know if we deserved it, but we certainly earned it. I'm proud of this group."
Alton Marquette (26-7) mounted a mini-run at the end of the third quarter and trimmed a double-digit deficit to just eight points before forcing a steal with time winding down. With the Explorers off and running, trying to cut into the lead heading into the fourth quarter, Jacob Schadegg dove into the passing lane to force a steal.
Jacob Schadegg collected the loose ball and rocketed a pass to a wide-open Napovanice, who drained the 3-pointer to push the lead back to double-digits.
"That was the only time in the night that I put my head down," Alton Marquette coach Steve Medford said. "That was a game-changer. That was the dagger."
Alton Marquette never got closer than to within 10 points the rest of the night.
Napovanice, a standout running back on the football team, scored a game-high 11 points.
"We're well balanced and have good players around (Caleb Zurliene)," Schadegg said. "That's the flexibility that we've got. If someone can shut down 'Z' or Jake (Schadegg) can't get going, we have other guys on the floor who can get it done."
Napovanice also collected four assists, none bigger than two alley-oops to senior Zurliene in the first quarter that delighted the large Mater Dei fan base.
"He's electric," Medford said. "He gets people roused up. We were hoping he wouldn't jump the lane and get out and dunk, but he just did it another way. You could barely hear yourself think after that."
The crowd pleasing plays were something that the two seniors had been dreaming about ever since they started playing basketball together at the grade school level.
Zurliene finished with six points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Mater Dei was able to limit Alton Marquette to just 25 percent shooting from the field (11-for-44).
"My main role on this team is as a defender," Napovanice said. "But we went into the locker room at halftime, we said, 'We're all defenders.' We played our butts off."
Senior Brett Terry led the way for the Explorers with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Alton Marquette graduates seven seniors from the program that totaled 115 wins in four seasons.
"It just stinks to lose seven seniors, seven payers who care and work so hard," Medford said. "I'm just so proud of those guys and what they've done."
The Knights are one win away from a final four berth.
"It's not over yet," Ron Schadegg said. "We've got to go to Carbondale and win there, but we're not satisfied. This group is humble and hungry. They know there is more ahead of them."