Mater Dei knocks off Madison in matchup between returning state semifinalists

"It was heartbreaking to see all the work they put in to make it to the last weekend of the season and to have the decision made for us," Madison coach Phillip Gilbert said. "It's something that those kids will never get back."

After nearly a year away from the court, when Haake got the green light from his coach, he made sure his Knights teammates were going to be ready.

"I texted all the guys and told them that they better be ready because once we get going, we're going," Haake said.

The game Thursday was the third in three days for the Knights, and they'll finish by playing five consecutive days before taking off Sunday and Monday.

"We went from 0 to 100," Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. "We went from doing nothing to practice and straight into three or four games a week. I think the kids have bought into it and are excited to be on the floor and competing."

Haake picked up a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds against Madison (0-6). The 6-foot-5 forward also dished out four assists and blocked five shots.

After a dismal first quarter where the Knights only mustered nine points, they got their offense in gear. The Knights finished the first half on a 9-0 run and opened the second half on a 8-1 run to pull away.