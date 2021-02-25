Mater Dei knocks off Madison in matchup between returning state semifinalists

MADISON, Ill. — The memory still stings when Mitchell Haake lets his mind wander back to Peoria.
The Mater Dei senior was surrounded by his teammates ready for a shot at a Class 2A boys basketball state title in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic brought the season to a sudden end.
"It was heartbreaking when we found out in Peoria," Haake said. "You don't want to go out like that. You wanted to go out as state champions."
While the memory still haunts him, getting a chance to suit up and run up and down a court with his teammates this season lessens the sting.
Notching a win helps even more, and Mater Dei achieved that Thursday by beating Madison 52-33 in a matchup between teams that have one thing in common — heartbreak from a season ago.
Just like Mater Dei had its season ended the day before it was going to play in the Class 2A state semifinals, Madison had qualified for the Class 1A state semifinals before having its dreams of a championship ended by COVID-19.
"I wish we could be playing for something this year, but given the circumstances, I'm just glad we're playing again," Haake said.
Last year's run was the deepest for Mater Dei since a fourth-place finish in 2015 season.
Madison's semifinal appearance was its best since a runner-up effort in 2013.
"It was heartbreaking to see all the work they put in to make it to the last weekend of the season and to have the decision made for us," Madison coach Phillip Gilbert said. "It's something that those kids will never get back."
After nearly a year away from the court, when Haake got the green light from his coach, he made sure his Knights teammates were going to be ready.
"I texted all the guys and told them that they better be ready because once we get going, we're going," Haake said.
The game Thursday was the third in three days for the Knights, and they'll finish by playing five consecutive days before taking off Sunday and Monday.
"We went from 0 to 100," Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. "We went from doing nothing to practice and straight into three or four games a week. I think the kids have bought into it and are excited to be on the floor and competing."
Haake picked up a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds against Madison (0-6). The 6-foot-5 forward also dished out four assists and blocked five shots.
After a dismal first quarter where the Knights only mustered nine points, they got their offense in gear. The Knights finished the first half on a 9-0 run and opened the second half on a 8-1 run to pull away.
"We had three really good games and then against Althoff we got into a lull and that carried over to (Thursday)," Schadegg said. "Keep fighting and keep playing hard, things will turn around. They did and stay after it for 32 minutes."
De'Angelo Enlow led the Trojans with 11 points four rebounds.
Gilbert, who also is Madison's athletics director, replaced Maurice Baker as Madison's coach. Baker was hired as a player development assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers.
The Trojans were enthusiastic when the season got under way.
"They kept asking and when the decision came down, you should have seen how fast they were running here," Gilbert said. "It was awesome."
Though there are no championships to be played for this year, Gilbert and his coaching staff loaded the schedule with programs like Mater Dei, Collinsville and O'Fallon in anticipation for next season and the future.
"We may take some lumps, but we've got to keep getting better," Gilbert said. "No steps backward, only forward."