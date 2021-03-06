Mater Dei knocks off Mascoutah in battle of unbeaten teams

BREESE — The Mater Dei Knights boys basketball team graduated all but one starter from its 30-win team from last season.
But when that leftover starter is as versatile as senior Mitchell Haake, there is no cause for alarm.
Haake heated up to score 20 points and senior Tyler Jasper added 13, including a dagger 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, as Mater Dei defeated Mascoutah 58-47 in a battle of unbeaten teams Saturday at Mater Dei.
Mater Dei (10-0) won its 23rd consecutive game dating back to last season and is off to its best start since an 18-0 getaway to start the 2010-11 campaign.
To secure the win, Haake had to do a little of everything. He scored from both inside and outside, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out four assists and added three blocks in a complete performance.
“He’s the absolute package, a great high school basketball player and we consider him one of the best players in Southern Illinois to be honest,” Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. “He can dominate a game without scoring a point.”
But against Mascoutah (12-1), Haake needed to score.
Senior Jacob Rudolphi, senior Cedric Rhodes and junior Justin King knocked down 3-point bombs in rapid succession and five different Mascoutah players scored in the opening five minutes to build a 15-9 lead.
“They came out with a ton of energy, and we just had to match their energy and come back and make shots, too,” Haake said.
That comeback started with Haake in the post. Mater Dei spaced out the perimeter with four players and fed the ball into the 6-foot-5 senior with Mascoutah defenders too far away to offer a double team.
Haake converted a three-point play off a putback, then found a cutting Jasper to cut the deficit to 17-16 after one quarter.
Knights senior Parker Johnson switched spots with Haake in the second quarter and immediately made an impact. Johnson scored the first three Mater Dei baskets using strong post moves, while Haake, now stationed on the perimeter, drained a pair of corner threes to open up a 34-29 halftime lead.
“We just find the mismatch and then we get him in the post and work off of him,” Haake said of the interchangeability of himself, Jasper and Johnson in the post.
Mascoutah went to a 2-3 zone to open the second half and forced Mater Dei into taking perimeter shots that did not connect. Indians junior Jack Seibert and Rudolphi hit jump shots early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 37-34, but the Indians could not take advantage of the cold shooting of the Knights.
Mascoutah took quick shots early in possessions, went just 2 for 11 from the field for the remainder of the quarter and trailed 45-38 heading into the fourth.
“We fought hard, but we made some mistakes that we’re not used to making,” Mascoutah coach Cole Schomaker said. “We started playing one-on-one basketball, which we’re trying to get rid of.”
Two tough layups in traffic by King and a Rhodes layup off a steal cut Mater Dei's lead to five points midway through the fourth quarter, but Jasper drained a corner three on the following possession to keep the Indians from getting any closer.
“We had them on the ropes in the fourth, but Jasper hit a big shot in the corner and you’ve just got to tip your hat to them,” Schomaker said.
For players like Jasper, who joined the lone returning starter Haake in the lineup this season, the wait has been worth it.
“Coach (Schadegg) always says you have to wait your turn,” Jasper said. “You work hard at practice and when your time comes, you play as hard as you can while you’re out there.”