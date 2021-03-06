Mater Dei knocks off Mascoutah in battle of unbeaten teams

“They came out with a ton of energy, and we just had to match their energy and come back and make shots, too,” Haake said.

That comeback started with Haake in the post. Mater Dei spaced out the perimeter with four players and fed the ball into the 6-foot-5 senior with Mascoutah defenders too far away to offer a double team.

Haake converted a three-point play off a putback, then found a cutting Jasper to cut the deficit to 17-16 after one quarter.

Knights senior Parker Johnson switched spots with Haake in the second quarter and immediately made an impact. Johnson scored the first three Mater Dei baskets using strong post moves, while Haake, now stationed on the perimeter, drained a pair of corner threes to open up a 34-29 halftime lead.

“We just find the mismatch and then we get him in the post and work off of him,” Haake said of the interchangeability of himself, Jasper and Johnson in the post.

Mascoutah went to a 2-3 zone to open the second half and forced Mater Dei into taking perimeter shots that did not connect. Indians junior Jack Seibert and Rudolphi hit jump shots early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 37-34, but the Indians could not take advantage of the cold shooting of the Knights.