Mater Dei picks up a road non-conference win over Triad

Patton finished with a game-high 15 points. He also pulled down seven rebounds for the Knights.

Against Triad's (9-11) 2-3 zone, Mater Dei's offense got a spark in the first half from its bench as sophomore Drake Wagner lit up the scoreboard for 12 first-half points, going 4-for-6 from long range.

"He stepped up big off that bench," Patton said. "When he makes one, you know he's going to make another couple. We got him the ball and he put them in."

Triad's long-range attack took some time to warm up, missing its first 11 attempts. But the youthful Knights hung around before finding their rhythm in the fourth quarter.

"It's been kind of been our story all year," Triad coach Jeff Guidry said. "We just haven't been able to put four good quarters together."

The more the deficit grew for Triad, the more fight Guidry saw from his team and was pleased with the second half and the comeback attempt.