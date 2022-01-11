Mater Dei picks up a road non-conference win over Triad

TROY, Ill. – Cory Arentsen knows his team is in good hands when Jacob Patton has possession of the basketball.
"When the game is on the line, I always tell him 'bring us home,'" the Mater Dei coach said. "He wants the ball in his hands, and that's what you want in a leader."
The Mater Dei senior repaid his coach's faith with crucial free throw's down the stretch as Mater Dei held off a last-minute comeback attempt to secure a 51-45 victory over Triad on Tuesday evening at Triad High School.
Mater Dei (11-7) has picked up its sixth consecutive win over Triad with this being the first meeting between the two schools since 2014.
It's the ninth game this season for the first-year coach that Mater Dei has played within 10 points of its opponent.
"It's great, but I feel like these guys are doing this to me on purpose," Arentsen said. "We've had so many close games – I think they want to turn me grey before I turn 30."
With Triad on the comeback trail and down 45-43, Patton went to the line three separate times and hit five of the six free-throw attempts to secure a Mater Dei victory.
"I wasn't nervous, not really," Patton said. "I knew we were going to have to make some."
Patton finished with a game-high 15 points. He also pulled down seven rebounds for the Knights.
Against Triad's (9-11) 2-3 zone, Mater Dei's offense got a spark in the first half from its bench as sophomore Drake Wagner lit up the scoreboard for 12 first-half points, going 4-for-6 from long range.
"He stepped up big off that bench," Patton said. "When he makes one, you know he's going to make another couple. We got him the ball and he put them in."
Triad's long-range attack took some time to warm up, missing its first 11 attempts. But the youthful Knights hung around before finding their rhythm in the fourth quarter.
"It's been kind of been our story all year," Triad coach Jeff Guidry said. "We just haven't been able to put four good quarters together."
The more the deficit grew for Triad, the more fight Guidry saw from his team and was pleased with the second half and the comeback attempt.
"A lot has to do with our youth. We talk about it a lot about learning how to win," Guidry said. " It's almost like our guys are paying harder when they're down and they've got to learn how to do that from the start. I was pleased with our effort in that second half. We made it a game and had a chance down the stretch."