Mater Dei players work through heartbreak of season's end on eve of state semifinal

Caleb Zurliene said he knows things happen for a reason.
But the Mater Dei senior forward was struggling to immediately put what happened Thursday into perspective.
Less than 24 hours before Zurliene and the Knights were scheduled to play in the Class 2A boys basketball state semifinals against three-time defending champion Chicago Orr at Peoria Civic Center, the Illinois High School Association canceled the remainder of the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s just the biggest heartbreak,” Zurliene said. “My first thought was is this real? The second thought was, we worked so hard to get here to have it in our grasp and it gets taken away. I know things happen for a reason, but it’s going to be tough to get over.”
IHSA announced Thursday morning it would limit the number of spectators to 60 per team but that the state semifinals and finals would go on as scheduled in Peoria.
That changed several hours later with the announcement the season was done.
“We had a meeting at 6 p.m. with the IHSA and administrators and coaches,” Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. “That meeting usually talks about procedures and policies for the extended tournament, but when they walked in, you knew it was bad news.”
Mater Dei (30-5) had won 13 consecutive games and was in the state semifinals for the fourth time in program history.
The 30 victories is a program record and the Knights had advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2015.
“Our principal talked to us and said that we're the only Mater Dei team to go out with a win,” Mater Dei junior forward Mitchell Haake said. “I guess it’s pretty special, but we didn't want it under this circumstance.”
Earlier in the day, Schadegg and Mater Dei school administrators met to decide how to allot the 60 tickets for their expected semifinal.
It was decided to give four tickets each to the team’s 14 players.
“I would have been just fine to be playing in front of 60 fans from each school,” Mater Dei senior guard Jacob Schadegg said.
IHSA announced the end of the boys basketball season around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Earlier in the afternoon during a news conference in Peoria, IHSA officials hinted that the morning decision to play in front of limited spectators could be changed.
“We feel for everyone who has been impacted but must put the health and safety of all involved ahead of these events,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a news release.
The Knights were at a team dinner when they found out the season had been canceled.
Senior guard Zach Napovanice said he saw Coach Schadegg reach for his phone and walk out of the room. When that happened, Knights players went on Twitter and found out their season had been canceled.
“The table went from laughter and everyone having a good time to a lot of emotion,” Napovanice said. “It was awkward and it just sucked.”
Still, Napovanice said he understood why: “The health of other people (matters more).”