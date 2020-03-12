Mater Dei players work through heartbreak of season's end on eve of state semifinal

Caleb Zurliene said he knows things happen for a reason.

But the Mater Dei senior forward was struggling to immediately put what happened Thursday into perspective.

Less than 24 hours before Zurliene and the Knights were scheduled to play in the Class 2A boys basketball state semifinals against three-time defending champion Chicago Orr at Peoria Civic Center, the Illinois High School Association canceled the remainder of the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s just the biggest heartbreak,” Zurliene said. “My first thought was is this real? The second thought was, we worked so hard to get here to have it in our grasp and it gets taken away. I know things happen for a reason, but it’s going to be tough to get over.”

IHSA announced Thursday morning it would limit the number of spectators to 60 per team but that the state semifinals and finals would go on as scheduled in Peoria.

That changed several hours later with the announcement the season was done.

“We had a meeting at 6 p.m. with the IHSA and administrators and coaches,” Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. “That meeting usually talks about procedures and policies for the extended tournament, but when they walked in, you knew it was bad news.”

Mater Dei (30-5) had won 13 consecutive games and was in the state semifinals for the fourth time in program history.

The 30 victories is a program record and the Knights had advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

“Our principal talked to us and said that we're the only Mater Dei team to go out with a win,” Mater Dei junior forward Mitchell Haake said. “I guess it’s pretty special, but we didn't want it under this circumstance.”