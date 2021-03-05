Mayo's 3-pointer at buzzer gives Chaminade stunning district title over CBC

KIRKWOOD — Damien Mayo Jr. admitted it wasn't his best night on the court, but it'll still be one he remembers forever.
The Chaminade junior guard took an inbounds pass from B.J. Ward with 0.8 seconds left and lofted a 28-foot prayer that was answered with a swish as the buzzer sounded to give the Red Devils a heartstopping 67-64 win over rival CBC in the Class 6 District 4 boys basketball championship Friday night at Kirkwood High's David Holley Assembly Hall.
“Everything wasn't the best, but I give it all to my teammates. My teammates lifted me up,” Mayo said. “I didn't have my best game, but I trusted them. It's nothing about me. I didn't do anything special. The ball was just put in my hands, I shot it and luckily it went in.”
The Red Devils led for a total of 23 seconds Friday. Twenty-two of those came in the final minute of the first half and the other came in dramatic fashion.
Mayo scored just 9 points on a 14.2 per game average coming in, but the last three are why Chaminade is moving on.
“He's the heart and soul of our team with the way that he competes,” Red Devils coach Frank Bennett said. “He got an opportunity and it was just one of those things where you've just got to let it go. Worst-case scenario, we're going to overtime. So that was pretty good.”
Top-seeded Chaminade (19-1) advanced to take on Marquette (16-8) in a Class 6 sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday at a site to be determined.
The Red Devils, who are the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings and the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 6 poll, knocked off the Mustangs 74-48 in last year's Class 5 sectional on the way to having their season canceled short of their semifinal game because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It's just a great group of kids, most of whom got to the final four last year and had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Bennett said. “Marquette is going to be hungry to beat us. They're a good team, well-coached. So, we can be happy about this today, and then (Saturday) we've got to figure out a way to beat a really good Marquette team.”
Second-seeded CBC (14-5) lost to Chaminade for the third time this season, but this one was in much more heartbreaking fashion than the first two.
The Cadets led and controlled play for most of the game.
“We played probably about as best as we played all year,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “I think we was in the process of closing the game, but there's just some things out of your control that you can't handle. Whistles should have blown or kids missing free throws, but it is what it is. They stuck it out, got what they got and won the game.”
Chaminade trailed 59-51 with just less than three minutes remaining but worked its way back into the game with a combination of defensive stops, turnovers caused and timely shooting.
Chaminade had a throw-in from the same exact spot with 1.5 seconds left, but after a CBC tip knocked it out of bounds, the Red Devils threw it away. CBC then had a long throw-in go out of bounds with no time off the clock, giving Chaminade the one final chance.
“We ran the same play before we turned it over out of bounds,” Mayo said. “So, I was like, 'B.J., if we got another chance, throw the ball to me, bro.' Luckily, we got another chance, he threw it me and luckily I made the shot.”
Surprise district semifinal starter Jeremiah King started again Friday and opened the scoring with a 3-pointer as CBC led 20-12 after the first quarter.
The Cadets got the first basket of the second quarter, but Chaminade then scored 10 consecutive points in the course of 1:37 to tie the game at 22-22.
Ward's trey from the right elbow gave the Red Devils their first lead of the night at 34-32 with 45 seconds left in the first half, but Robert Martin tied the game with a tear drop from the lane with 23 seconds to play and, after a Chaminade foul with 3.4 seconds left, took an inbounds pass, raced up the court and banked in a 25-footer at the buzzer to give the Cadets a 37-34 halftime lead.
CBC still led 51-44 after three quarters on a Martin layup.
Martin finished the game with a career-high 33 points on a dazzling offensive display.
“Rob is an exceptional player,” Tatum said. “I'm glad I got him for one more year. He left his heart on the floor, so I'm proud of him.”