MBCA final rankings name Class 5 and 4 semifinalists No. 1; Cardinal Ritter tops Class 3

Basketball doesn’t end in a tie. You play until you have a winner.

Unless you can’t play.

With the cancellation of the Class 4 and Class 5 state semifinals last weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named all four remaining teams in each class No. 1 in its final rankings.

In Class 4, Cape Notre Dame (26-4), Helias (23-6), Raytown South (25-3) and Vashon (24-5) were placed atop the poll.

In Class 5, Chaminade (22-6), CBC (21-7), Kickapoo (20-9) and Staley (23-6) all shared top honors.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon won Class 3 last season and was a heavy favorite to win Class 4 after claiming the 2016 and 2017 championships. The Wolverines' five losses this season came to Scotlandville Magnet of Louisiana, Sanford of Delaware, Memphis Lausanne, Oak Hill Academy of Virginia and Chicago Curie. The last team from Missouri to defeat Vashon was Hazelwood Central, when it eked out a 78-72 win on February 22, 2018.