McCluer North hopes consolation title win over Triad leads to successful second half

COLLINSVILLE — McCluer North’s boys basketball started its new year’s celebration a bit early Friday.

The Stars closed out a challenging week of games in the 38th annual Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic by nipping Triad 45-44 to earn the consolation championship.

McCluer North built a 17-point lead in the third quarter, then held its breath when Triad freshman Tyler Thompson missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“We (almost) gave up a 17-point lead. That should have never happened,” said Stars senior Tony Atkins, whose 16 points and four 3s paved the way. “But we’ve got the best coach in Missouri, and he got us through the win. He believes in all of us. Anybody can go out there and score 20 in a game. See what I did (Friday)? I’m not even the main scorer.”

McCluer North coach Rashad Lindsey was upbeat after his team went 3-1 in the tournament to improve to 7-4 overall. The Stars denied the Knights (10-5) their first tourney trophy.

“It was a big-time win for us, especially at the end of the year,” Lindsey said. “Collinsville is a great tournament. Coming over here, we lost a tough one to Belleville East, but came back and won a consolation championship. That’s a big reward for our guys.

“Triad’s a great team. They’re well-coached and I knew they had a run in them. As a team, we tried to weather the storm. We made some big-time stops. We’ll take it.”

Senior Trey Harris had 13 points and junior Brendon Tate had six assists for the Stars. Triad got nine points from sophomore Drew Winslow, eight points from seniors McGrady Noyes and A.J. Mills and a game-best nine rebounds from senior Jake Stewart.

McCluer North led 35-18 when Atkins canned a 3 with 3 minutes and 33 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The rout was on, it appeared.

But the Knights, who struggled from the perimeter in the first half, began to catch fire. Mills drained a 3 and Noyes connected twice from beyond the arc to make it 38-29.

Thompson’s 3 from the wing with 52 seconds to play in the contest narrowed the Stars’ lead to 45-44. The teams traded timeouts before a double-dribble violation on McCluer North handed over the ball to Triad with 24.2 seconds left.

The Knights looked for a layup and used a low-post screen to try to make it happen, but Winslow’s pass into the lane was picked off by Tate, who promptly was fouled. Tate missed the first of a one-and-one, but Thompson’s 3 from the left corner was off the mark.

“I think this could be the start of some great momentum,” Lindsey said. “We’ve got a lot of things to keep working on, but I’m very proud of our guys for sticking to the game plan. We made some mistakes, but mistakes happen. Nobody’s perfect. All we can say is we got the win and we’ll learn from the mistakes we did make and keep trying to get better.”

Atkins downplayed his role as a scorer. Indeed, he entered the game averaging in single digits. But Lindsey said he’s the engine that drives the Stars.

“Atkins is a big-time glue guy,” Lindsey said. “He’s finally getting a chance to showcase his talent. He’s crazy athletic. He can shoot the ball. He’s got all the intangibles you want in a player, especially being a glue guy. He can go for 20 points any day or he can go for 10 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. He’s a big piece of our team.”

Atkins said he can be counted on for doing whatever the team requires

“I think we can build on this; it’s a learning lesson for us going forward,” he said. “We just have to listen to Coach, whatever he says. And (pay attention to) details. Every single detail. Coach can coach us through the game, if we just let him. We’ve got to give him a chance. We’ve got to listen.”

Triad was seeking its first trophy in Collinsville. The Knights lost consolation championships to Oakville in 2004 and Edwardsville in 1988. They fell in fifth-place games to Decatur MacArthur in 2002 and West Orange in 2001.

“We had a tough stretch where we just couldn’t score,” Triad coach Jeff Guidry said of the loss Friday. “We missed a lot of good looks early in the game. We were down 17 points. To be able to come back and do what we did … We had a good look at the end.

“We’ve got some work to do. We’ve had one of the harder schedules for most (Class) 3A schools, outside of East St. Louis, in this area. To be sitting here at 10-5, we’re more than satisfied. We accomplished what we wanted to do and we played great teams. Our goal is always to come out of here with at least two wins. It’s very difficult to do.”

Collinsville Holiday Classic, consolation final: McCluer North 45, Triad 44